BREAKING: Trump demands 'unconditional surrender' from Iran; says no deal with Tehran
President Trump also said that there would be no deal with Iran.
Trending Photos
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that "there will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER".
Taking on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before.
"IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. 'MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!).'"
This is a developing story... stay tuned for more updates..
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv