US Vice Prez Kamala Harris tests positive for Covid-19

“Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence. She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules. She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative,” the statement read.

The vice president recently returned from a weeklong trip to the West coast.

Harris press secretary Kirsten Allen said neither President Joe Biden nor first lady Jill Biden was considered a close contact of Harris in recent days. Because of their travel schedules, the last time Harris saw Biden was Monday, April 18.

Kamala Harris, who is 57, received her first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine weeks before taking office and a second dose just days after Inauguration Day in 2021. She received a booster shot in late October and an additional booster on April 1.

Fully vaccinated and boosted people have a high degree of protection against serious illness and death from Covid-19, particularly from the most common and highly transmissible omicron variant.

