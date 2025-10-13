'Breathtaking View Beyond Earth': NASA Astronaut Shares Stunning picture Of Mount Everest Taken From International Space Station

Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak, stands tall in Nepal’s Himalayas, but this time, it was seen from a completely different perspective. NASA astronaut Don Pettit shared a breathtaking photo of the mountain captured from the International Space Station (ISS), leaving viewers in awe.

The image shows Everest’s snow-clad summit surrounded by Nepal’s rugged landscape, offering a stunning view of Earth’s natural beauty from orbit. Sharing the picture on X (formerly Twitter), Pettit wrote, “Orbiting the Himalayas mountain range. Mount Everest is in this photo, with much of Nepal visible as well.”

Orbiting the Himalayas mountain range. Mount Everest is in this photo, with much of Nepal visible as well. pic.twitter.com/oXqyf9ah8m — Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) October 11, 2025

The photograph has clearly struck a chord online, drawing more than three lakh views in just two days. Social media quickly filled with reactions ranging from awe to witty commentary.

Many users were blown away by the surreal perspective of the Himalayas. “This photo makes you realise going to space is way cooler than climbing Mount Everest,” one person remarked. Another commenter took a sarcastic dig at the growing trekking crowd, writing, “Can you see all the trash up there that the human train has left? What a joke that hike has become!”

For some, it was a moment of pure admiration. “Earth is soo beautiful,” a user wrote simply. Another shared their travel excitement, commenting, “Planning a visit to Tibet, Mt. Everest, and Nepal next Spring. It’s really cool to see it all from space! Thanks for sharing.”

Amid the reactions, a light-hearted comment also made its way into the thread: “Must you always add a curve at the corner?” And summing up the general sentiment, one user called the view nothing short of “breathtaking.