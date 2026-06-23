/Brexit 10 years on: How one vote turned UK PM’s job into a ‘crown of thorns’ and Britain still lives with its aftermath

London: It has been 10 years since Britain voted in 2016 to leave the European Union (EU) in a referendum that changed its politics and economy. Known as Brexit, the decision was described at the time as a turning point that would strengthen growth and give the country more control over its laws and borders. A decade later, the effects continue to impact policy decisions, leadership changes and day-to-day business activity across the country.
Britain’s political cycle has been unusually unstable in this period. Since the referendum, the country has seen its seventh prime minister take office, with each leadership transition facing economic difficulties and Brexit-related challenges. Inflation, trade friction and changing fiscal choices have all played a role in repeated resignations and leadership exits. It has created a sense of adjustment at the top of government.
The chain of resignations began with David Cameron, who stepped down after losing the referendum in 2016. Theresa May stepped down in 2019 after her withdrawal agreement failed to clear Parliament. Boris Johnson left office in 2022 after pressure built up over the way Brexit was being handled, along with disputes in his own party and several ministers stepping down.
Liz Truss left office after just 49 days following market turbulence triggered by her economic plans. Rishi Sunak later lost power in an election, with economic challenges dominating the political backdrop during his time in office.
Economic data shows that Britain’s business environment has changed after leaving the single market. Studies by the Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR) estimate that business investment has fallen between 12% and 18% since Brexit. Trade with European partners has become more complex, while restrictions on labour movement have also affected productivity levels.
Studies point to a fall in productivity and employment of about 3% to 4%, linked mainly to reduced access to skilled European workers and new friction in cross-border trade. Estimates also suggest per capita GDP is now 6% to 8% lower than it might have been if the UK had stayed in the EU.
Economists often describe the impact as steady rather than sudden, with effects filtering into how tax policy is set and how public spending is planned over time.
On the ground, businesses have had to change the way routine work is done. Goods moved between Britain and EU countries with very few checks before Brexit. There were no customs delays or heavy paperwork, which made trade faster and easier for businesses on both sides. That system has now been replaced with border inspections, documentation requirements and regulatory checks. A logistics journey that once ran smoothly now involves multiple layers of compliance.
A report cited by CNN said that the experience of German engineering firm Bosch, which said its import transactions involving the United Kingdom increased after Brexit. The company reportedly moved from around 40 import transactions a year to nearly 10,000 and forced it to build a dedicated team to handle compliance work.
Larger firms have adapted, but smaller businesses have struggled to manage the added costs, with many ending their trade links with EU markets altogether.
One of the main arguments in favour of Brexit was tighter control over immigration. However, official figures show a different outcome. Net migration in the United Kingdom has looked very different since the post-Brexit system came into effect in 2021. It has averaged about 5.5 lakh a year, compared to roughly 2.5 lakh during the 2010s. By 2023, it had swelled to almost 9.5 lakh, with most of the rise coming from non-EU migrants. Over the same period, views on immigration have also changed as the numbers have moved up and down. A recent YouGov survey found that six out of 10 respondents believe Brexit has not delivered its intended results.
Despite economic woes, Britain continues to hold a strong position in global services exports. It is the world’s second-largest exporter of services after the United States. Financial and professional services contribute about 11% of the UK’s GDP and support around 2.5 million jobs.
London’s financial sector, in particular, has maintained its international role. Concerns that Brexit would weaken the city’s position against European rivals such as Paris or Frankfurt have not materialised at scale. Between 2015 and 2025, the United Kingdom attracted around 949 foreign investment projects in financial services, more than France and Germany combined over the same period.
Even so, the strength of one sector has not been enough to offset broader pressures across manufacturing, trade and public finances. As Britain moves further from the referendum that changed its direction, the adjustment continues across both its economy and political system.
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