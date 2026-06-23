/Brexit 10 years on: How one vote turned UK PM’s job into a ‘crown of thorns’ and Britain still lives with its aftermath

One of the main arguments in favour of Brexit was tighter control over immigration. However, official figures show a different outcome. Net migration in the United Kingdom has looked very different since the post-Brexit system came into effect in 2021. It has averaged about 5.5 lakh a year, compared to roughly 2.5 lakh during the 2010s. By 2023, it had swelled to almost 9.5 lakh, with most of the rise coming from non-EU migrants. Over the same period, views on immigration have also changed as the numbers have moved up and down. A recent YouGov survey found that six out of 10 respondents believe Brexit has not delivered its intended results.