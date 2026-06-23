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Brexit 10 years on: How one vote turned UK PM’s job into a ‘crown of thorns’ and Britain still lives with its aftermath

Early warnings of recession and a housing slowdown did not fully play out, but Britain’s economic pace has taken a hit after leaving the European Union.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 08:53 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 08:57 AM IST
Brexit 10 years on: How one vote turned UK PM’s job into a ‘crown of thorns’ and Britain still lives with its aftermath
Image Credit: (Photo: Screen Grab/Instagram/ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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