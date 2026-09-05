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BRICS 2026: What India wants from China, Russia and the expanded bloc

India’s BRICS 2026 chairmanship seeks practical cooperation on global governance, trade, digital infrastructure, energy security and sustainable development while balancing ties with China, Russia and the expanded bloc.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 09:02 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 09:02 PM IST
BRICS 2026: What India wants from China, Russia and the expanded bloc
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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