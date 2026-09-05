/BRICS 2026: What India wants from China, Russia and the expanded bloc

The summit comes two decades after the group’s informal origins and follows significant expansion. Full members now include the original five, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, plus Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates (joined in 2024) and Indonesia (2025). Partner countries further broaden engagement. The bloc represents a substantial share of global population and economic output on purchasing-power parity terms, amplifying its potential voice in global affairs. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to attend, raising the stakes for bilateral side meetings amid India’s ongoing efforts to stabilise ties with Beijing.