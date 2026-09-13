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  • /BRICS Summit 2026: 'Weaponising technology won't work' - How PM Modi sent a sharp message to Xi Jinping over China's mineral monopoly

BRICS Summit 2026: 'Weaponising technology won't work' - How PM Modi sent a sharp message to Xi Jinping over China's mineral monopoly

China controls approximately 70% of global mining output and over 90% of global refining and separation capacity for rare earth elements (REEs).

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 12:56 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 01:04 PM IST
BRICS Summit 2026: 'Weaponising technology won't work' - How PM Modi sent a sharp message to Xi Jinping over China's mineral monopoly
Image Credit: AI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R).

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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BRICS Summit 2026: 'Weaponising technology won't work' - How PM Modi sent a sharp message to Xi Jinping over China's mineral monopoly
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