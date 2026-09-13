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BRICS Summit 2026: Trade, supply chains and border peace – 7 major outcomes from Modi-Xi Delhi meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping talked about border stability, the boundary dispute, trade imbalance, supply chains and people-to-people contact during their Delhi meeting. The two leaders also agreed to work on regional issues and thanked each other for cooperation at the 2026 BRICS Summit.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 01:08 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 01:08 PM IST
BRICS Summit 2026: Trade, supply chains and border peace – 7 major outcomes from Modi-Xi Delhi meeting
Image Credit: (Photo: ANI)

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