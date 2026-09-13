/BRICS Summit 2026: Trade, supply chains and border peace – 7 major outcomes from Modi-Xi Delhi meeting

BRICS Summit 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in New Delhi on Saturday (September 12) for talks on border peace, trade, the boundary dispute and people-to-people ties. India and China are working to rebuild ties after years of tensions along the border.
The two leaders met on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. Their talks covered the boundary question, trade imbalance, supply chains, cultural exchanges and regional issues.
Xi’s visit to India is his first in nearly seven years. The meeting followed steps taken by both countries to restore bilateral ties since Modi and Xi last met in Tianjin in August 2025.
The talks resulted in seven major takeaways, with border peace and the future of India-China relations featuring prominently in the talks.
Prime Minister Modi emphasised that peace and tranquility in the border areas are essential for the development of India-China relations.
He called for both countries to follow existing agreements and understandings on border-related issues.
The talks on the future of bilateral ties also covered the border situation.
The two leaders expressed their commitment to finding a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary question.
They agreed that the issue should be addressed from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the people of both countries.
The boundary dispute has been a major challenge for India-China relations. The latest meeting included a commitment to continue working towards a settlement.
Modi and Xi welcomed the progress in India-China bilateral relations since their last meeting in Tianjin in August 2025.
They reaffirmed that both countries should take a strategic and long-term perspective of their ties. The two leaders also agreed that “differences should not become disputes”.
The statement sets out how India and China want to handle disagreements while working to improve their relationship.
Prime Minister Modi said that India-China relations should be guided by three principles – mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest.
This principle featured in talks on bilateral issues, including the border and economic ties.
It will guide both countries in dealing with differences and building a stable relationship.
The two leaders took note of progress in people-to-people ties between the two countries.
They agreed to promote cultural exchanges, business linkages and greater mobility between the two countries.
The talks covered ways to improve contact between people, businesses and cultural communities. These efforts are part of rebuilding bilateral ties.
Economic and trade relations were another major part of the Modi-Xi meeting.
The two leaders agreed to address each other’s issues, including the structural trade imbalance and supply chain problems.
They also discussed the facilitation of meaningful and predictable market access.
The talks looked at ways to improve trade relations and address issues on both sides. Supply chains featured in the talks as India and China looked at the future of their economic relationship.
The two leaders agreed that India and China should continue to find common ground on regional and international issues.
They also agreed to work together in addressing challenges.
The talks also addressed regional and international issues, with both sides seeking greater understanding on matters affecting the region and the international community.
Prime Minister Modi appreciated China’s support for India’s BRICS chairship and its contributions towards the success of this year’s summit.
The meeting took place during Xi’s visit to India for the event in New Delhi. It followed years of tensions along the border and efforts by both countries to rebuild ties.
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