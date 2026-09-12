/Behind closed doors and under storm skies: The full story of day one at the BRICS Summit

BRICS Summit: Today, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, will participate in the opening sessions of the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit in New Delhi. It includes a busy schedule of bilateral diplomatic meetings at Hyderabad House followed by core multilateral sessions and a joint tree-planting ceremony at Bharat Mandapam.
The diplomatic activities start early in the morning, ending up in the evening diplomatic sessions.
10:00 AM – Ethiopia diplomacy: The Prime Minister begins his diplomatic meetings at Hyderabad House by meeting Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.
10:30 AM – Southeast Asia partners: The diplomatic meetings continue in the morning through the Prime Minister meeting Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim followed by discussions with Vietnamese representative Le Minh Hung.
11:00 AM – Gulf state diplomacy: The Prime Minister will meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, while Indian President Droupadi Murmu meets Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
5:45 PM – Modi-Xi diplomacy: The highlight of the diplomatic activity of the day is Modi's bilateral discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Bharat Mandapam.
The afternoon session marks the shift from individual presentations to official multilateral processes.
2:00 PM – Arrival of heads of state: Representatives of BRICS member states reach Level 2 of Bharat Mandapam.
2:35 PM – Closed meeting: Heads of State convene at the summit hall for a closed meeting with a focus on the key topic: “Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism”.
4:25 PM – Innovation presentation: Delegation is taken to the 'Bharat Innovates Exhibition', which is organized at Hall 14.
5:05 PM – Family photograph & tree planting ceremony: The afternoon session ends with the traditional family photograph at the lawn, followed by the ceremonial tree planting.
7:30 PM – Dinner: The Prime Minister of India organizes the official gala dinner for visiting dignitaries at Level 3 of Bharat Mandapam.
Urban management protocol and weather factors come into play during the highly secured diplomatic function.
Traffic regulations: The Delhi Police has regulated traffic and imposed diversions within Lutyens’ Delhi and arterial roads surrounding Bharat Mandapam from 9:30 AM till 9:30 PM.
Colour-coded mapping: Official advisory maps designate alternate pathways in blue, controlled roadways in orange, restricted security zones in purple, and primary diversion points with red star markers.
Weather disruptions: Meteorological departments have issued rain warnings across parts of Delhi-NCR, predicting gusty winds and thunderstorms throughout the duration of the summit.
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