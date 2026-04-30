'Bright future of Persian Gulf will be future without America': Mojtaba Khamenei targets US

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has released a fresh written statement, that was publicly broadcasted on Iranian states television on Thursday. In a big announcement, Mojtaba said that Tehran will protect its "nuclear and missile capabilities", as a national asset, despite US President Donald Trump's pledge to continue the naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz until a nuclear deal is finalised with Tehran.

As per NDTV, Mojtaba Khamenei sharply criticised Americans, saying the only place they belong to in the Persian Gulf is "at the bottom of its waters".

"By God's help and power, the bright future of the Persian Gulf region will be a future without America, one serving the progress, comfort and prosperity of its people," Khamenei said in the statement.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read | Secret 'human chain' and handwritten letters: How Mojtaba Khamenei is commanding Iran

The statement further reads, "We and our neighbours across the waters of the Persian Gulf and the (Gulf) of Oman share a common destiny. Foreigners who come from thousands of kilometres away to act with greed and malice there have no place in it, except at the bottom of its waters."

Mojtaba Khamenei also asserted that the United States had been defeated in its war against Iran. Labeling the US and Israel as "bullies in the region", he said Washington faced "disgraceful defeat" in its plans and that a "new chapter" is now unfolding for the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read | Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? Report says Iran's Supreme Leader 'unconscious' and out of decision-making