‘Bring Grandma Home’: 73-Year-Old Punjabi Woman’s Detention By ICE Sparks Outrage In California

A 73-year-old Punjabi woman living in California’s East Bay for more than 30 years has become the focus of a major protest after being taken into custody by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last week.

Harjit Kaur, a longtime resident of Hercules with no prior criminal record, had gone to the ICE office in San Francisco on September 8 for what her family believed would be a routine appointment. Instead, she was detained and transferred the following day to the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center in Bakersfield.

Who Is Harjit Kaur?

Kaur, who moved from India in 1992 as a single mother of two, has been checking in with ICE regularly ever since her asylum plea was denied in 2012. Relatives said she has “never missed an appointment” for over a decade. Alongside her history of compliance, they pointed out that she suffers from a number of health issues including thyroid disease, migraines, knee pain and anxiety, making her detention particularly concerning.

Community Rallies with ‘Bring Grandma Home’ Protest

On Friday, nearly 200 people rallied near the El Sobrante Sikh Gurdwara, with placards reading “Bring Grandma Home” and “Hands Off Our Grandma.” Supporters shouted slogans and passing motorists honked in solidarity during the two-hour demonstration. The event was organised by her family with support from Indivisible West Contra Costa and the Sikh Center. Local representatives, including staff from Congressman John Garamendi’s office and Hercules City Council member Dilli Bhattarai, also joined the gathering.

Kaur spent over two decades working as a seamstress at Sari Palace, a Berkeley-based small business, and is described by her family as a committed community member. They have also launched a campaign website, bringharjithome.com, urging people to reach out to elected officials such as Senator Alex Padilla, Senator Laphonza Butler, Garamendi and the White House to push for her release.

