Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /‘Bring in legislation without delay’: Trump turns to Congress after SC blocks birthright citizenship order

‘Bring in legislation without delay’: Trump turns to Congress after SC blocks birthright citizenship order

In post on Truth Social, the US president urged Congress to immediately begin work to end birthright citizenship, calling it “expensive and unfair”.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 05:53 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 05:53 AM IST
‘Bring in legislation without delay’: Trump turns to Congress after SC blocks birthright citizenship order
Image Credit: US President Donald Trump. (Photo: X/@WhiteHouse)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Horoscope today, July 1, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, create balance between logic and feelings
Entertainment28 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 202630 min ago
3
FIFA World Cup 202631 min ago
4
FIFA World Cup 20261 hr ago
5
WhatsApp Username Feature Update1 hr ago