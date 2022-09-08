Britain's Queen Elizabeth's HEALTH CONCERNS doctors, put under medical supervision

London: Buckingham Palace has said that Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors 'concerned for Her Majesty's health', media reports said. The 96-year-old queen is Britain's longest reigning sovereign and the world's oldest monarch. Her immediate family is travelling to be by her side as per reports.

The Queen has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year, reported Reuters. The same report adds, the Queen has been forced to cut back on her public engagements since then and on Wednesday, she had cancelled a planned virtual meeting with senior ministers after being advised to rest by her doctors

A statement issued by the palace said, "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral (Scotland)."

Earlier on Tuesday, Conservative Party leader Liz Truss was formally appointed as Britain's new Prime Minister by Queen Elizabeth II, becoming the third female premier of the country. Truss travelled to the nonagenarian monarch's Balmoral Castle residence in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, to meet the Queen who formally asked her to form a new government.

The Queen received Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle today.



Her Majesty asked her to form a new Administration. Ms. Truss accepted Her Majesty's offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury. pic.twitter.com/klRwVvEOyc September 6, 2022

Opinion polls have shown that despite being on the throne for 70 long years, and even though her reign saw lots of ups and downs, Queen Elizabeth II still remains hugely popular and respected among the British people. Meanwhile, in 2021, in a shocking first, documents revealling details of the what will transpire when Britain's Queen Elizabeth II dies were leaked, giving an insight to the extent of the huge operation that will be launched in the hours and days after the event. The Buckingham Palace officials had declined to comment on the leak at that time. Details were leaked with the US-headquartered news organisation "Politico" reporting what will happen under the codename "Operation London Bridge". Also, it was learnt that the officials will refer to the day the Queen dies as "D Day".

(With Agency inputs)