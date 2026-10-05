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British Airways flight to Chicago descends to 9,000 feet, declares emergency over Ireland

Flight BA295, a Boeing 777, was squawking 7700, the code that tells air traffic control a crew needs priority handling. Flightradar24 data showed the aircraft dropped to around 9,000 feet while crossing the Atlantic, a fall of some 28,000 feet within minutes.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 08:45 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 08:45 PM IST
British Airways flight to Chicago descends to 9,000 feet, declares emergency over Ireland
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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