SHOCKING | Hidden cameras & cocaine: The dark double life of the BA pilot accused of filming intimate videos during layovers

A 31-year-old British Airways pilot was arrested and suspended for secretly recording his sexual encounters with at least 16 women during his global layovers and sharing the recordings on the internet without their knowledge or consent. The Metropolitan Police confirmed the pilot's arrest on Thursday, March 5. This came to light when one of his victims discovered a number of compromising videos on his laptop computer.

The 'laptop stealth' tactic

The pilot allegedly used a calculated tactic to secretly record his victims. According to the victims, the pilot's tactic involved the following steps:

The setup: The pilot would set his laptop in the room with the volume on to conceal the sound of the machine running. He would leave the laptop’s screen off to make it appear as though the machine were not running.

The concealment: To ensure his victims remained unaware of the recording, the pilot allegedly taped over the laptop's "recording" LED light.

The discovery: The pilot's heinous crime came to light when one of the victims discovered a large number of files on his laptop. Later on, the victim found out that the pilot had posted videos of her and 15 other women on "shady" websites.

The victim, who was allegedly victimised between 2023 and 2025, explained her ordeal to her friend:

"I didn't know until another woman in the same situation told me. But now, videos have been leaked online, and it has been established that this pilot was doing this to 15 other women."

Allegations of substance misuse

The pilot is also alleged to have misused cocaine, which led British Airways to report him to the relevant authorities. The United Kingdom's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has confirmed that it is investigating these allegations of substance misuse by the pilot and will take "appropriate action" regarding his flying license.

Official response and legal status

British Airways has immediately acted on this case by grounding the pilot from flying until the outcome of this criminal case is determined.

The Metropolitan Police official statement:

"Officers arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of voyeurism. The arrest was carried out following an allegation that was reported to police on Tuesday, March 3, that videos were being taken and shared without consent. The man was released on bail as investigations continue."

Impact on airline safety protocols

This case has also led to discussions regarding the conduct of flight crews during international layovers. British Airways sources indicated that this case is under review to ensure that staff and their partners are safe during company-sponsored travel.

