British Airways Pilot Suspended For Leaving Cockpit Door Open So Family Could See Him

A British Airways pilot was suspended after allegedly breaking strict safety rules by leaving the cockpit door open during a flight from New York to London.

According to a report of The Sun, the pilot did this so his family could see him operate the cockpit controls who were onboard on the same flight.

The open cockpit door had alarmed both passengers and crew. The Sun’s report stated that the door remained open for a significant time, causing worry and prompting reports to airline management in the U.S.

As a result of this breach, the pilot was grounded upon landing, and the return flight, BA174 back to London, was cancelled. This caused delays and disruptions for hundreds of passengers, who were later rebooked on alternate flights.

Cockpit doors have remained locked on commercial flights since the tragic 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001. This rule is meant to prevent unauthorised access to the flight controls and ensure aviation safety.

The Civil Aviation Authority has launched an urgent investigation into the incident.

British Airways confirmed the pilot’s suspension followed standard security procedures. After a thorough review, the airline found no security threat. As a result, the pilot has been cleared to resume flying duties, a report of Airguide mentioned.

A spokesperson for British Airways said that safety and security is their top priority and that all such incidents are investigated thoroughly.

The incident has highlighted the importance of strict cockpit security rules.