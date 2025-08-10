British F-35 Fighter Makes Emergency Landing At Japan’s Kagoshima Airport

A British F-35 stealth fighter jet had to make an emergency landing at Kagoshima Airport in southwestern Japan due to a technical fault on Sunday, airport officials said, according to Kyodo News.

The incident occurred at around 11:30 am, forcing authorities to temporarily close one runway for about 20 minutes. According to airport staff, the closure delayed the arrival and departure of several commercial flights.

There were no casualties reported and the plane was secured after landing. Authorities are investigating the cause of the malfunction.