Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2944277https://zeenews.india.com/world/british-f-35-fighter-makes-emergency-landing-at-japan-s-kagoshima-airport-2944277.html
NewsWorld
BRITISH

British F-35 Fighter Makes Emergency Landing At Japan’s Kagoshima Airport

A British F-35 stealth fighter jet had to make an emergency landing at Kagoshima Airport in southwestern Japan due to a technical fault on Sunday, airport officials said, citing Kyodo News.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2025, 07:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

British F-35 Fighter Makes Emergency Landing At Japan’s Kagoshima AirportRepresentative image. (Photo: ANI)

A British F-35 stealth fighter jet had to make an emergency landing at Kagoshima Airport in southwestern Japan due to a technical fault on Sunday, airport officials said, according to Kyodo News.

The incident occurred at around 11:30 am, forcing authorities to temporarily close one runway for about 20 minutes. According to airport staff, the closure delayed the arrival and departure of several commercial flights.

There were no casualties reported and the plane was secured after landing. Authorities are investigating the cause of the malfunction.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK