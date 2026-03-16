British PM Starmer talks to Trump on importance of reopening Strait of Hormuz

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with US President Donald Trump to discuss the situation in the Middle East and the disruption to global shipping caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

During the conversation on Sunday evening, Starmer stressed the importance of reopening the strategic waterway to help restore normal shipping routes and ease rising global costs, a statement from 10 Downing Street said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact regarding developments in the region.

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British Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said earlier on Sunday that ending the ongoing conflict is the "best and most conclusive way" to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic chokepoint through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil passes, warning that the situation is harming the global economy.

"The spike in oil and gas prices that we're seeing is caused by the closure of the Strait," Miliband told British media, adding that Britain wants to work with allies to seek to get the Strait reopened.

Trump said Saturday on social media that "many countries" would send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, without offering any details.

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior military commanders, and more than 1,300 civilians. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and US bases and assets across the Middle East.

As the strikes move into their third week, and with the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the disruption to global energy and economic markets is becoming increasingly severe.

In his first message as Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei pledged to maintain leverage over the Strait of Hormuz.