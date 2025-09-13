Police Launch Manhunt For Suspects In Racially Aggravated Rape Of British Sikh Woman

Police launched a large-scale investigation and manhunt Monday after a British Sikh woman reportedly was raped in what is being considered a "racially aggravated assault." The attack in Oldbury has been met with widespread outrage and alarm among the UK's Sikh community.

Police said they were called early on Tuesday morning after a woman in her 20s reported she had been sexually assaulted on Tame Road in Sandwell. The victim informed police a racist comment was used against her in the course of the attack.

"You Don't Belong Here"

The perpetrators reportedly stated to the woman, "You don't belong in this country; get out," while committing the assault. This information has prompted police to regard the case as a hate crime, a designation that local Smethwick MP Gurinder Singh Josan branded as a "truly horrific attack."

The suspects are both white males. One has a shaved head, is heavily built, and was reported wearing a dark sweatshirt with gloves. The second male wore a grey jumper with a silver zip. Police are asking anyone who has seen the men in the area to contact them with information.

Community Reassurance And Appeal

Sandwell Police Chief Superintendent Kim Madill stated that her force is "working really hard to identify those involved, with CCTV, forensic, and other inquiries well underway." She continued that the police are fully aware of the "anger and worry" caused by the incident and that additional patrols would be sent to reassure the community.

Community leaders, such as Jas Singh of the Sikh Federation (UK), met at one of their local gurdwaras to discuss the issues. Singh said the attack had felt all the more concerning "in the context of the climate" and a general "trend of hatred" among racist attacks against migrant communities. The attack has led to demands from both politicians and community groups for zero tolerance towards all racist and violent attacks.

