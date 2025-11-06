Massive Car Explosion Hits The Bronx, 5 Firefighters Injured; Cause Under Investigation | VIDEO

At least five New York City Fire Department firefighters were injured on Wednesday evening after a dramatic car explosion in the Bronx. The incident took place at approximately 7 pm at 955 Westchester Avenue near Intervale Avenue and Kelly Street, sending a huge ball of fire into the sky and raising concern across the city immediately.

The FDNY confirmed that crews were responding to a car and rubbish fire when the blast occurred. All five injured firefighters were transported to Jacobi Hospital for evaluation. While official updates on their condition are pending, sources indicated that at least one official sustained serious burns to the face.

Video Captures Powerful Explosion

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The severity of the incident was captured in a widely shared social media video that showed a large, unexpected ball of fire erupting violently from the scene.

Eyewitness Accounts: Witnesses said the blast was strong enough to shake buildings blocks away, raising concerns among the public; many posted prayers for injured firefighters. Unconfirmed reports from locals stated that Engine 82 may also have sustained damage.

BREAKING: EXPLOSION in The Bronx, New York



pic.twitter.com/nh9sN70873 — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) November 6, 2025

Investigation Underway: Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the explosion, which occurred during active operations by fire crews. Police and fire officials continue to investigate the origin of the fire and the resultant blast.

Mayor-Elect Mamdani: Drawn Into Controversy

It happened only a day after Democrat Zohran Mamdani was elected as the city's next mayor, with critics immediately trying to connect the explosion with the beginning of his term in office.

Online Criticism: Social media comments pulled the new Mayor-elect into the conversation, saying: "A day after he was elected and there's a car exploding and swastikas painted on a Jewish center. He's off to a great start." Another commenter simply asked, "Where was Mamdani?"

Mamdani however remained focused on his transition, updating followers on social media platform X about his first busy day as Mayor-elect.

Meeting with AOC: Mamdani posted about meeting with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for lunch at Laliguras Bistro in Jackson Heights. AOC, in turn, wrote that it was "an honour to break bread with our Mayor-elect," adding, "From childcare to rent, New York should be affordable and safe for working families. Let's get to work!"

It was an honor to break bread with our Mayor-elect @ZohranKMamdani over some of the best momos Jackson Heights has to offer.



From childcare to rent, New York should be affordable and safe for working families. Let’s get to work! https://t.co/dolHGFu1er — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 6, 2025

The condition of the injured firefighters and the precise cause of the traumatic blast continue to be the focus of city officials.

ALSO READ | Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Groped In Public, Demands Criminalisation of Sexual Harassment Nationwide | VIDEO