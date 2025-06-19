'Brotherhood' Is Dead? Why Muslim Nations Won’t Unite Against Israel Despite Rising Tensions With Iran

New Delhi: Recent appeals by Pakistani leaders calling for Islamic solidarity in defense of Palestine and Iran have gained little traction across West Asia. Despite dramatic rhetoric, historical declarations and shared religious identity, real political unity continues to elude the Muslim world. Deep internal divisions, regional rivalries and competing alliances have left the Islamic bloc fractured – especially as the Israel-Iran conflict pushes the region closer to a broader confrontation.

Back in 1974, during the second summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in Lahore, Pakistani Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had made a stirring plea – declaring Pakistan’s commitment to Islam and vowing support for Muslim causes worldwide, even if it meant bloodshed. At that time, most Arab nations had not recognised Israel, Iran had not undergone its Islamic revolution and regional alignments looked very different.

Fast forward to 2025, the situation has drastically changed. Several Arab countries, including Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan, have normalised ties with Israel. Iran and Saudi Arabia, long-time regional rivals, still eye each other warily despite recent diplomatic breakthroughs. Once envisioned as a force for collective action, now appears largely symbolic in conflicts involving Israel.

The current war between Israel and Iran, now entering its second week, has revealed the limitations of any pan-Islamic response. While Iran continues to launch missile and drone strikes in retaliation for Israeli attacks on its nuclear and military infrastructure, most Muslim-majority nations have responded with caution, if at all.

Pakistan’s defense minister recently urged Muslim nations to unite against Israeli aggression. However, the response has been tepid. Internal fractures remain. Gulf nations, for instance, fear both Iran’s regional ambitions and Israel’s growing influence. Some host American military bases and rely on the US for defense support. This limits their ability and willingness to openly oppose Tel Aviv.

A vocal critic of Israel, Turkey maintains diplomatic ties with it and has cooperated with the United States in the past. Even President Erdogan, who condemned Israel’s recent actions and warned of catastrophic consequences, has walked a tightrope – navigating between nationalist rhetoric and realpolitik.

Experts point out that religious identity alone is not enough to drive geopolitical unity. Talking to BBC, former Indian ambassador Talmiz Ahmad said that the rivalry between Iran and Israel is rooted in strategic competition, not faith. Alignments in West Asia, he said, are based more on national interest than any religious solidarity.

He added that Pakistan’s renewed calls for Islamic unity stem in part from its geopolitical repositioning. After years of strategic alignment with the United States, Pakistan is now seeking to strengthen its ties with Turkey and Iran. Still, the military, political and economic constraints of these alliances limit how far they can go in confronting Israel or the United States.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian issue, often cited as a unifying cause, no longer serves that purpose effectively. The ground realities in Gaza and the West Bank have changed. Preoccupied with domestic challenges and wary of regional instability, Arab states have shifted priorities.

With Iran facing increasing isolation, and Israel’s military campaign showing no signs of slowing down, concerns are mounting over what a weakened Tehran might mean for the regional balance of power. Analysts argue that if Iran suffers a strategic defeat, it could mark a turning point in West Asia, further empowering Israel and cementing U.S. influence across the Gulf.

Russian and Chinese interests would also be impacted. Having already lost influence in Syria after Bashar al-Assad’s exit, Moscow faces the risk of being pushed out of West Asia entirely. Beijing, heavily reliant on Gulf oil, could see itself more beholden to American allies in the region.

Islamic unity, in this context, remains an elusive goal – undermined by long-standing rivalries, complex alliances and shifting strategic interests. The war between Israel and Iran may be religiously charged in rhetoric, but on the ground, it is a geopolitical contest where common faith is overshadowed by national interest.