Built for World War II, now Sri Lanka’s energy lifeline: How India and UAE plan to revive oil tanks to help Colombo beat fuel crisis

Colombo: As clashes between the United States‑Israel alliance and Iran have disrupted fuel supply chains, Sri Lanka has been facing mounting energy shortages. At this crucial time, India has sent diesel and petrol to help ease Colombo’s fuel shortage. But attention is on a long-term solution. The Trincomalee oil tank farm, which was built during the Second World War, will be brought back into use.

Emphasising the project’s importance, Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Wijita Herath, during an interview with The Hindu on March 21, described it “the only reliable and long-term answer to our energy needs”.

She stressed the need for a strategic plan for fuel storage and distribution, highlighting the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Colombo visit in April 2025.

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India and UAE to modernise oil tanks

Under the agreement, India, Sri Lanka and the UAE will develop Trincomalee into a regional energy hub. The plan involves modernising the historic tank farm and building new infrastructure for refining and distributing petroleum products.

The timing is noteworthy. Sri Lanka’s fuel supply has been under pressure as disruptions in international trade routes cause problems. Although the island does not import oil directly through the Strait of Hormuz, it relies on suppliers from India, Malaysia, South Korea and Singapore. The ongoing tensions in the Gulf have put more pressure on these channels. And therefore, there is an urgent need for a local energy reserve.

A legacy from the 1930s

The Trincomalee tank farm was constructed in the 1930s to supply the British navy across the Indian and Pacific oceans. The facility houses 99 storage tanks, each with a capacity of 12,000 kilolitres. This makes it a strategic asset for the region.

In 1987, India and Sri Lanka agreed to jointly develop these tanks. However, the project languished for decades, largely inactive. During this period, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) established its presence through its Sri Lankan subsidiary, Lanka IOC, and was given control of several tanks in 2003. Led by nationalist forces and local petroleum unions, a political reversal in 2021 briefly halted the plan.

India returns to Colombo

Sri Lanka’s economic crisis in 2022 pushed Colombo back toward New Delhi for support. A new agreement granted the IOC a 50-year lease on 14 tanks, while 61 additional tanks were managed jointly with the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation.

India is again involved. It is upgrading northeastern connectivity, linking Sri Lanka to India’s national energy grid and investing in energy infrastructure projects. The revival of the Trincomalee oil tanks is now part of this strategy. It offers Colombo a way out of its energy crisis while strengthening regional energy security.