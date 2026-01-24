Bunkers, missiles, and threats: Trump’s warning pushes US–Iran tensions | Explained

The world may be in a weekend, but global attention is firmly fixed on the Middle East as tensions escalate sharply between the United States and Iran. US President Donald Trump has issued what is being described as a “war notice” against Iran, triggering fears that a military conflict could begin at any moment.

In response, Iran’s leadership has issued serious threats of retaliation, raising the possibility of a direct conflict between the two countries.

There is also growing speculation internationally that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei could face a situation similar to that of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro, although this remains uncertain. Multiple military and strategic indicators from land, sea, and air are contributing to fears of a major regional conflict.

Key Signs of Escalation

The Trump administration has directly warned Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, signaling that negotiations are no longer an option and that a conflict is now being considered.

A US Carrier Strike Group has reached a position from which direct strikes on Iran are possible.

Israel has indicated it is prepared for war, both to participate in an attack and to defend against any Iranian retaliation, acting in coordination with the United States.

Ayatollah Khamenei did not attend Friday prayers, and reports suggest he has moved to a secure bunker.

Iran’s military and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have warned that any attack on Iran or its leader would result in a decisive war with no ceasefire.

Several Western countries have canceled flights to the Middle East amid fears of a large-scale conflict.

Military Preparations and Strategy

US media reports suggest that any American attack would be targeted, aiming to avoid civilian casualties while focusing on Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure. The US has deployed extensive military assets around Iran, achieving what is described as “full-spectrum strike readiness,” allowing attacks from air, sea, and missiles without ground deployment.

The USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is now positioned within striking range. Experts say the first phase of any attack would likely involve Tomahawk cruise missiles, with more than 800 such missiles reportedly available.

These missiles can strike targets over 1,500 kilometers away and are designed to evade radar.

The strike group also includes nuclear-powered submarines USS Georgia and USS South Dakota, capable of launching Tomahawk missiles from underwater positions.

In the air, the US could deploy F-35 stealth fighters for initial strikes, F-15E and F-16 jets for follow-up attacks, and A-10 aircraft for ground targets. Support aircraft such as P-8 Poseidon, MQ-4C Triton, and KC-135/KC-46 refuelers have also been deployed.

According to analysts, the US plan involves three phases: blinding Iran’s radar and communication systems, destroying air defenses and key military and nuclear facilities, and finally weakening Iran’s naval power to control the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for around 20 per cent of global oil supply.

The entire operation is reportedly planned to be completed within 72 hours to limit Iran’s ability to retaliate against US bases and Israel.