'Bureaucrats Swallowing Billions Like Crocodiles': Pakistan Defence Minister’s Explosive Claim Against Top Officials
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has accused top officials of massive corruption, claiming that senior bureaucrats have "swallowed billions of rupees like crocodiles" and are now investing in property in Portugal and preparing to acquire foreign citizenship.
Trending Photos
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has accused top officials of massive corruption, claiming that senior bureaucrats have "swallowed billions of rupees like crocodiles" and are now investing in property in Portugal and preparing to acquire foreign citizenship.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement