'Bureaucrats Swallowing Billions Like Crocodiles': Pakistan Defence Minister’s Explosive Claim Against Top Officials

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has accused top officials of massive corruption, claiming that senior bureaucrats have "swallowed billions of rupees like crocodiles" and are now investing in property in Portugal and preparing to acquire foreign citizenship.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Aug 06, 2025, 07:01 PM IST | Source: Bureau