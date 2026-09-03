/‘Buried in mud, only her head above water’: How 91-year-old woman, who became the face of Nepal flash flood rescue operations, survived

Kathmandu: A 91-year-old woman pulled alive from a mud-filled care home in Nepal has become a striking visual from the flash floods that have killed more than 1,200 people across the region.
Guna Maya Bohara was rescued from the Senior Citizens Welfare Foundation in Devighat, a riverside town in Nuwakot, after floodwaters swept through the area. Covered in mud from the neck down, she was found sitting in the scoop of a JCB excavator after surviving several hours in the flooded building.
She was among the elderly residents who survived the disaster. Seven others at the care home were killed. The survivors were later flown to a temporary shelter in Kathmandu, where they are now receiving food, clothes, nursing care and medical treatment.
An elderly man who also lived at the care home said the residents had little warning before the flood hit. "It was breakfast time when we saw the roof shaking. We ran towards the higher ground, but around six or seven people could not make it," he told a private news channel.
A volunteer at the care home said local residents reached the facility around two hours after the flash floods struck. By then, floodwaters had moved downhill, leaving large amounts of silt across the town.
"A team at Novakot rescued these elderly people from the old age home and began their treatment at a local Ayurvedic hospital. From there, they were flown to Kathmandu and kept in the temporary shelter. Here, we have arranged everything for them, including food, clothes, nursing care and medical tests," she said.
The volunteer said the health of those rescued is stable, and they are adjusting to their new surroundings. Bohara was sitting with the other survivors, smiling as they spent time together at the shelter.
She was in a ground-floor room when the water entered the building. She has a disability affecting her legs and suffered an injury to her hand during the flood.
Her survival came down to how she managed to stay above the rising water.
“She managed to keep her head above the water. She opened the window of the room and kept her head out, above the water level. She was rescued after 2-3 hours when local volunteers reached the area and found her submerged in silt, with just her head out," the volunteer said.
Her story has emerged along with stories of residents who were swept away or trapped in buildings and tunnels.
The death toll from the flash floods has reached 1,252, while around 4,216 people are still missing. Chinese state media have reported another 541 people missing in Tibet, taking the combined number of missing people to 4,757.
Nepal's army and rescue teams are continuing searches for people who may be trapped in hydropower tunnels. Foreign experts are also taking part in the operation.
The army said rescue teams are using excavators and other heavy equipment to clear debris and search the tunnels for survivors.
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