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‘Buried in mud, only her head above water’: How 91-year-old woman, who became the face of Nepal flash flood rescue operations, survived

Guna Maya Bohara survived after floodwaters engulfed her care home in Devighat. She was later rescued and flown to Kathmandu with other survivors.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 04:48 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 04:48 PM IST
‘Buried in mud, only her head above water’: How 91-year-old woman, who became the face of Nepal flash flood rescue operations, survived
Image Credit: (Viral photos: X/Instagram)

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‘Buried in mud, only her head above water’: How 91-year-old woman, who became the face of Nepal flash flood rescue operations, survived
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