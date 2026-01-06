Advertisement
Bus Carrying IRGC Forces Attacked In Iran’s Southern Tehran

Protesters attacked a bus carrying IRGC Basij forces in Tehran's Naziabad on January 5, reportedly using an explosive device that set the vehicle ablaze amid escalating anti-government protests in Iran.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2026, 08:38 AM IST
Bus Carrying IRGC Forces Attacked In Iran's Southern Tehran

Protesters torched a bus loaded with Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) personnel in Tehran's Naziabad neighborhood late Monday night, escalating ongoing anti-government demonstrations amid economic unrest and calls for reform.

According to reports, the bus was hit by an explosive device in the Naziabad locality of southern Tehran, where the government has been deploying reinforcements. The incident follows weeks of unrest sparked by fuel price hikes, power shortages, and economic woes.

More than a dozen people have died in clashes between protesters and security forces across cities, as anger over the falling currency turned violent and some demanded a return to the monarchy. Anti-Khamenei protests have intensified since late December 2025, with demonstrators in Tehran neighborhoods like Naziabad and cities including Isfahan, Shiraz, Mashhad, and Qeshm chanting "Death to Khamenei”. Security forces have responded with tear gas, live rounds, and internet blackouts in the region.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One, warned Iran: the US is watching "very closely," adding, "If they start killing people like they have in the past, they're going to get hit very hard." On Truth Social, he posted, “If Iran "violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go." Iran's officials hit back, labeling US bases as potential targets.”

While Iran wrote to the UN Security Council, urging them to condemn "unlawful threats" against Tehran from US President Donald Trump over the ongoing protests.

In response to the escalating tensions in Iran, India's Ministry of External Affairs issued a travel advisory on January 5, urging nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Iran amid the unrest.

As protests escalte, international observers like the United Nations call for restraint. UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed deep concern over Iran's protests on January 4, urging authorities to prevent further casualties and uphold rights to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly.

Also Read: Amid Protests And Trump’s Warning To Iran, India Issues Travel Advisory For Nationals

 

