Bush Fire Destroys Multiple Homes In Australian State Of New South Wales

New South Wales Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS), the lead combat agency for bushfires in the Australian state of NSW, confirmed that multiple homes have been destroyed by fire, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported on Saturday afternoon.

This confirmation came after a live video from the network news helicopter showed at least six properties destroyed on Nimbin Road, near Koolewong, ABC added.

NSW RFS had put an emergency warning in place on Saturday afternoon for Nimbin Road due to a bush fire burning in a southerly direction behind Glenrock Parade towards Lara Street, reports Xinhua news agency.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"If you are in the area of Nimbin Road, Glenrock Parade, Lara St and Nimala Ave, you are at risk. Leave now if the path is clear towards Woy Woy," said the authority.

Koolewong is a suburb on the Central Coast of NSW, about an hour's drive from Sydney CBD. ABC also reported that trains were not running on the Central Coast & Newcastle Line due to a fire near the tracks at Koolewong.

NSW RFS issued another emergency warning later for the Baerami, Baerami Creek, Widden, Yarrawa, and Kerrabee areas due to a large bush fire. These areas are in the Upper Hunter region of NSW and over 200 km northwest of Sydney CBD.

The authority warned people in the affected areas that they are in danger, and it is too late for them to leave. It asked people in the areas to seek shelter inside a solid structure, such as a house.

Earlier on Thursday, authorities in the island state of Tasmania urged residents on the outskirts of the capital city of Hobart to evacuate due to a life-threatening bushfire.

The Tasmania Fire Service (TFS) said in a warning issued shortly before 2 p.m. local time that residents of the town of Glenlusk, 12 km northwest of central Hobart, should evacuate immediately.

It said that an uncontrolled bushfire moving towards Glenlusk is expected to put lives in danger and could destroy homes.

"There is expected to be thick smoke and showers of embers which may cause fires all around you," the TFS said.

Residents who cannot safely leave the area have been advised to seek shelter in a building, in a large, clear area, or in a stationary car in a clear area to protect themselves from fire and radiant heat.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) recorded maximum temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius and wind gusts of over 100 km per hour in the Hobart area on Thursday.