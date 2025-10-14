Business Deal? Hot Mic Catches Indonesia’s Prabowo Asking Trump For Meeting His Son Eric

US-Indonesia Ties: While the world leaders united in Egypt for Gaze peace deal, several mutual conversations stole the spotlight at the summit. A seemingly casual conversation between Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and US President Donald Trump caught on a live microphone during the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit in Egypt has drawn attention online. The summit brought together world leaders to discuss efforts toward a lasting peace in Gaza.

In the recording, Prabowo appears unaware that his remarks are being picked up as he talks to Trump about security conditions in a certain area, describing it as “not safe, security-wise.” He then asks the US president, “Can I meet Eric?”

Trump responds warmly, saying, “I’ll have Eric call. Should I do that? He’s such a good boy. I’ll have Eric call.”

The two continue briefly, with Prabowo replying, “We’ll look for a better place,” and Trump repeating his offer: “I’ll have Eric call you.” Prabowo then adds, “Eric or Don Jr.”

Trump's conversation with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is caught on a hot mic. Hard to tell exactly what they are talking about, but Subianto asks Trump about meeting Eric Trump and Don Jr, who supposedly have nothing to do with government while they run the family… pic.twitter.com/HiBL0ZWKPp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2025

It’s unclear from the audio what the pair were referring to—whether it involved business matters, political discussions, or personal ties. Both Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. serve as executive vice presidents of the Trump Organization, which earlier this year opened its first golf club in Indonesia under the Trump brand through a partnership with a local firm.

Trump, since returning to office, has faced renewed scrutiny over his global business interests and concerns about potential conflicts of interest linked to his company’s expanding real estate ventures abroad.

Both Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. serve as executive vice presidents of the Trump Organization, which oversees ventures across real estate, hospitality, and emerging blockchain projects.

According to the company’s website, the Trump Organization operates a golf club near Jakarta, while another project—a golf club and resort in Bali—is listed as “coming soon.”