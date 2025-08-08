Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2943197https://zeenews.india.com/world/california-canyon-fire-triggers-evacuation-order-red-cross-extends-helping-hand-2943197.html
NewsWorld
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE

California Canyon Fire Triggers Evacuation Order, Red Cross Extends Helping Hand

The Chair of the LA County Board of Supervisors, Kathryn Barger, in a post on X, wrote that the California Canyon fire is spreading quickly and urged the citizens to take the evacuation order seriously. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 01:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • - A wildfire in Southern California has forced thousands of residents in Los Angeles and Ventura counties to evacuate.
  • - LA Red Cross has set up an evacuation center at the College of the Canyons for residents impacted by the wildfire.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

California Canyon Fire Triggers Evacuation Order, Red Cross Extends Helping HandWildfire Representational Image (Credit: IANS)

A fast-moving wildfire in Southern California has forced thousands of residents in Los Angeles and Ventura counties to evacuate. Ignited in a mountainous area north of LA on Thursday afternoon, the blaze reportedly spread rapidly and, by late afternoon, was zero percent contained and moving east.

AP reported, citing Ventura County emergency response, that the Canyon fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. and grew to more than 6 square kilometers within five hours. The flames are burning south of Lake Piru in the Los Padres National Forest, near Lake Castaic — an area scorched by the Hughes Fire in January.

The Chair of the LA County Board of Supervisors, Kathryn Barger, in a post on X, wrote that the California Canyon fire is spreading quickly and urged the citizens to take the evacuation order seriously. 

"The Canyon Fire is spreading fast under extreme heat & dry conditions near Ventura–LA County line. If you’re in Santa Clarita, Hasley Canyon, or Val Verde, take evacuation orders seriously — when first responders say GO, leave immediately. Keep aware--please don’t risk lives," Barger posted. 

She also informed that the LA Red Cross has set up an evacuation center at the College of the Canyons for residents impacted by the wildfire. 

Central California Wildfire 

IAN reported on Wednesday, citing authorities, that hundreds of structures are threatened by a fast-moving wildfire that had scorched about 332 square km in less than five days in Central California. The wildfire, dubbed the ‘Gifford Fire,’ broke out Friday afternoon when four separate ignitions along a California highway merged into a single wildfire currently burning on the Santa Lucia Road in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, according to the US Forest Service and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The fire has also prompted evacuation orders for residents in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo. 

There are over 1,900 personnel assigned to the fire, alongside 40 hand crews, 115 engines, 23 dozers, and 30 water tenders supported by air tankers and helicopters, according to a US interagency all-risk incident information management system, InciWeb.

The National Weather Service's Los Angeles office said that the smoke would affect parts of Southwest California and noted that wildfire smoke is a health risk. 

(with IANS inputs) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK