/1,000-year simulation reveals southern California faults are critically locked and primed for magnitude 7.5+ mega-quake

Scientists have issued an alarming warning about Southern California's seismic future by stating that tectonic stress on two of Southern California's main faults – San Andreas and San Jacinto – has climbed to its highest point in at least 1,000 years.
The innovative research, conducted by a group of scientists from the University of Hawaiʻi and U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), has sparked intense debate about emergency readiness and preparations. Using a physics-based computer model, the scientists calculated the strain accumulation on both the San Andreas and San Jacinto faults dating back to 1000 CE. According to the findings, a disastrous catastrophe is currently developing under the largest metropolitan areas of Los Angeles and Riverside.
Unlike previous statistical forecasts, the innovative research used highly advanced physics models, capable of tracking tectonic interaction between the two faults in the last 1,000 years. These models revealed the exact amounts of tectonic stress built up or released along specific segments of the faults in the last millennium.
Such results mark a historical first in geological terms. According to the study, the stress level of the Mojave South section of the San Andreas Fault is skyrocketing and has reached a record-breaking rate of 2.8 MPa (megapascals). Additionally, the San Bernardino section of the San Jacinto Fault now boasts an impressive stress level of 3.6 MPa.
From a seismological perspective, this means that the stress level on these sections is currently at the highest possible rate in the last thousand years and indicates that the underlying rocks approach their breaking point imminently.
However, the most shocking discovery of this new scientific research lies in the findings regarding the Cajon Pass – a mountain pass that happens to sit at the junction of the San Andreas and San Jacinto faults. Scientists consider this location a dangerous geographical spot due to its potential role as a hazard in case of a multi-fault rupture.
As a result, the faults can engage each other during a disastrous interaction that has been termed multi-fault rupture. Once the strong earthquake starts at one fault line, the energy will be transmitted immediately into the other fault.
This way, a multi-fault interaction will trigger a "Mega-Quake" – an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 or higher measured according to the Richter scale. The occurrence of such an event in Southern California would inevitably cause extensive damages to local infrastructure throughout vast areas.
For almost one hundred years now, the southern part of the San Andreas Fault Line has not had any substantial earthquakes. Similarly, for almost fifty years now, the San Bernardino branch of the San Jacinto Fault line has been inactive.
This does not necessarily indicate that the area is safe. According to seismologists, the lack of substantial earthquake activity over a long period of time is a hazardous symptom that indicates that enormous amounts of kinetic energy have accumulated between plates and are now waiting to be released. Such periods of silence in seismic activity may be called a "seismic gap."
As noted by Lillian Burkhard, the main researcher behind the findings, the purpose of the study is not to forecast an exact day for the earthquake that may come, since the present state of science does not allow making such a forecast. This is why the findings should be seen rather as a blueprint for disaster prevention.
This information is intended to be used by urban planners and disaster managers in Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino. The data collected could be used by the local authorities to introduce tougher standards in the construction industry and retro-fit the existing infrastructure, including the highways, pipelines, and the electricity network.
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