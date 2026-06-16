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1,000-year simulation reveals southern California faults are critically locked and primed for magnitude 7.5+ mega-quake

A groundbreaking 1,000-year simulation reveals tectonic stress along the San Andreas and San Jacinto faults has reached a dangerous millennial high, threatening LA with a 7.5+ mega-quake.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 08:03 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 08:04 PM IST
1,000-year simulation reveals southern California faults are critically locked and primed for magnitude 7.5+ mega-quake
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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