California Wildfires: 16 Dead, Several Missing; Area Bigger Than San Francisco On Fire - What To Know

Los Angeles Wildfires: The blaze ravaging across Los Angeles have killed 16 people so far, displaced thousands, and destroyed over 12,000 structures. The fires have burned through an area larger than San Francisco.

The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings for severe fire conditions through Wednesday. Winds are expected to sustain at 50 mph (80 kph), with mountain gusts reaching up to 70 mph (113 kph).

Tuesday is forecasted to be the most dangerous day, according to meteorologist Rich Thompson. “You’re going to have really strong gusty Santa Ana winds, a very dry atmosphere and still very dry brush, so we still have some very critical fire weather conditions out there,” AP quoted Thompson as saying during a community meeting.

The inferno started last Tuesday, driven by strong Santa Ana winds. Forecasters expect the winds to intensify through midweek. Cal Fire reported that the Palisades, Eaton, Kenneth, and Hurst fires have burned about 160 square kilometers.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone confirmed that 70 additional water trucks have been deployed to help firefighters contain the flames as the winds pick up again.

The LA County medical examiner confirmed five deaths from the Palisades Fire and 11 from the Eaton Fire. At least 16 people are missing, and officials expect this number to rise.

The cause of the fires is still unknown. Early estimates suggest these could be the costliest fires in U.S. history. AccuWeather predicts damages and losses between $135 billion and $150 billion.

Around 150,000 residents are under evacuation orders. Over 700 people have sought shelter in nine facilities. Nearly 70,000 customers remain without power, with more than half in Los Angeles County, according to PowerOutage.Us.

Cal Fire reported 11% containment for the Palisades Fire and 27% for the Eaton Fire as of Sunday. The Kenneth Fire in West Hills is fully contained, while the Hurst Fire is 89% contained.

Sewer, water, and power infrastructure across the region have suffered significant damage. Officials warn that Santa Ana winds could worsen conditions. The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings through Wednesday.

The fires have destroyed homes, including those of celebrities like Billy Crystal and Mandy Moore. Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick also lost his home.

Entire neighborhoods, including diverse and historic communities in Altadena, have been leveled. Several places of worship, including a mosque, a synagogue, and multiple churches, were also destroyed.