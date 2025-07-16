‘Call Putin Or Face The Heat’: NATO Chief Threatens India, China, Brazil With 100% Sanctions Over Russia Ties

New Delhi: The warning was not wrapped in diplomatic niceties. It was plain, direct and loud enough to echo through capitals across three continents. Standing before US lawmakers on Capitol Hill, newly-appointed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte issued a statement that did not leave much room for interpretation. India, China and Brazil, he said, must reconsider their economic engagement with Russia or prepare for what he called “massive” consequences.

The words came just 24 hours after U.S. President Donald Trump, who is back in the global spotlight, announced a sweeping new weapons package for Ukraine. He paired that with a dramatic threat – a 100% tariff on buyers of Russian goods unless a peace deal is on the table within 50 days.

Rutte’s remarks did not come as an aside. They were front and center of his meeting with U.S. senators, including Trump’s closest Republican allies.

“If you live now in Beijing or in Delhi or you are the president of Brazil, you might want to take a look into this, because this might hit you very hard,” he said.

Then he added a line that sparked a frenzy of speculation in diplomatic circles. “So please make the phone call to Vladimir Putin and tell him that he has to get serious about peace talks, because otherwise this will slam back on Brazil, on India and on China in a massive way,” he declared.

The message was unmistakable. The era of silent neutrality is being pushed aside. NATO wants major powers in the Global South to make a move and fast.

Rutte, who recently transitioned from the Dutch prime minister to NATO’s top job, has kept his messaging in tight alignment with Washington, especially under Trump’s revived influence.

His visit to Capitol Hill highlighted this strategic shift. The United States, he said, would now massively scale up arms deliveries to Ukraine – both offensive and defensive. Air defense systems, long-range missiles and ammunition – all paid for by Europe.

“It is both defensive and offensive. So there is all kinds of weapons. This is really being worked through now by the Pentagon, by the Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, together with the Ukrainians,” Rutte said when pressed for details.

The pressure campaign is aimed at isolating Putin completely. And Rutte made clear that the so-called “neutral” buyers of Russian oil, coal and minerals would not be left untouched.

Senator Thom Tillis, a Republican, stood beside Trump’s decision but flagged a concern. The 50-day window, he said, could give Putin just enough time to seize more territory before striking a deal on his terms.

“Putin would try to use the 50 days to win the war or to be better positioned to negotiate a peace agreement after having murdered and potentially collected more ground as a basis for negotiation,” Tillis warned.

He did not mince words either. “So we should look at the current state of Ukraine today and say, no matter what you do over the next 50 days, any of your gains are off the table,” he said.

Trump’s new deal with NATO leaders like Rutte places Europe in a decisive funding role. Ukraine’s path to the negotiating table, they argue, must be paved with firepower, not just diplomacy.

But the real pivot in this week’s developments lies outside Europe. With Rutte now urging India, China and Brazil to act, and to do so by calling Putin directly, the geopolitical temperature has risen.

In Delhi, the signal will not be ignored. In Beijing, it may prompt recalibration. In Brasília, it lands just as Brazil’s President Lula tries to walk a tightrope between BRICS and the West.

One message stands above the rest. The time to stay silent is running out. And the phone to Moscow is ringing.