Cambodia Pushes For Ceasefire After Deadly Border Skirmishes With Thailand

New Delhi: Cambodia’s UN envoy called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire with Thailand amid deadly border clashes, where both sides have endured escalating fatalities and widespread displacement. During a closed-door UN Security Council session attended by representatives from both nations, Cambodia's UN ambassador, Chhea Keo, emphasised the need for a peaceful resolution:

“Cambodia asked for an immediate ceasefire, unconditionally, and we also call for a peaceful solution to the dispute.”

Fierce artillery strikes echoed from Cambodia’s border region around Oddar Meanchey on Friday, where officials reported a 70-year-old civilian killed and five others wounded.

Thailand's health ministry confirmed at least 15 fatalities on its side, 14 civilians and one soldier, and 46 people injured, including 15 troops. Over 138,000 residents from border areas have been evacuated.

The Thai army stated that hostilities resumed around 4 a.m. local time, escalating with Cambodian forces deploying heavy artillery, BM-21 rocket systems, and field weaponry. Thai forces responded with what they termed “appropriate supporting fire.”

By Friday afternoon, Thai Foreign Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura indicated a slight reduction in fighting. He also expressed a willingness to hold talks, potentially facilitated by Malaysia, which currently chairs ASEAN, but noted that no reply had yet been received from Cambodia.

Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai warned earlier that escalation could lead to full-scale war, although he maintained that the conflict remained contained “for now.”

Both nations accused each other of initiating the violence. Thailand alleged that Cambodia targeted civilian sites, including a hospital and a petrol station. At the same time, Cambodia disputed claims that it began the conflict, pointing out its military disadvantage and reaffirming its call for diplomacy.

This latest eruption is a marked escalation in the decades-old territorial dispute along the approximately 800-km shared border. Although a 2013 UN court ruling appeared to resolve much of the disagreement, fresh clashes since May, including the death of a Cambodian soldier, have reignited tensions.

In recent hostilities, fighting occurred across six contested zones, including areas around two ancient temples. The conflict escalated as troops and tanks battled for terrain control; Cambodia fired rockets and shells while Thailand mobilised F‑16 jets to strike across the border.

In Samraong, Cambodia, just 12 miles from the frontline, families fled with their children after shelling began. “I live very close to the border. We are scared,” said resident Pro Bak, 41, who was helping his family seek refuge in a nearby Buddhist temple.

Cambodia’s ceasefire plea and Thailand’s cautious openness to talks mark a possible turning point. The international community remains on alert, urging restraint and negotiation before the conflict spirals further.