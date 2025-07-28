Cambodia, Thailand Agree To Unconditional Ceasefire, Confirms Malaysian PM

Thailand-Cambodia War: In a big development, the leaders of Cambodia and Thailand have agreed to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to end their border clashes, after days of shelling in which around 40 people were killed while hundreds were injured. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim confirmed the development following talks in Malaysia between the two Southeast Asian nations.

The talks were held between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and acting Thailand Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai. Clashes in the border areas between Cambodia and Thailand began on Thursday, with both sides accusing each other of violating international law amid territorial claims.

The situation between the two nations worsened after both sides exchanged artillery fire along disputed sections of their 817 km shared border. While the both the nations have expressed their willingness for a ceasefire, Thailand had stated that peace talks could not proceed as long as Cambodian forces were allegedly targeting Thai civilians, a claim Phnom Penh rejected.

According to reports, Cambodia's Ministry of National Defence had accused Thailand of launching artillery and ground attacks near several border locations, including historic temple sites. The two leaders agreed to meed for ceasefire talks after US President Donald Trump issued warnings saying American won't trade with them if the war continue.

Both Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and his Thai counterpart, Phumtham Wechayachai, issued statements agreeing to meet for ceasefire talks. Trump allegedly had spoken to both Prime Ministers to go through with his attempts to restore peace. Trump, taking to X, via a few posts on Saturday, wrote that both countries have agreed to meet. "They have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a Ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE!" he said, mentioning his ‘diplomatic’ efforts to bring peace.

Trump also added, "They are also looking to get back to the “Trading Table” with the United States, which we think is inappropriate to do until such time as the fighting STOPS".

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged both sides to immediately agree to a ceasefire and to address any issues through dialogue, with a view to finding a lasting solution to the dispute, said Farhan Haq, the UN chief's deputy spokesperson, in a statement on Saturday.

Both countries have been involved in disputes ever since colonial France "drew" a border between them over a century ago. The long-standing border dispute primarily revolves around sovereignty claims over historic sites, particularly the ancient Hindu temples of Ta Moan Thom and Preah Vihear. Although the International Court of Justice in 1962 ruled that Preah Vihear belongs to Cambodia, tensions flared again in 2008 when Cambodia sought UNESCO World Heritage status for the temple, leading to years of sporadic clashes.