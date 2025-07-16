War Clouds Near India’s Backyard: Civilian Draft Begins As Two Asian Nations Face Off – And No, It’s Not Pakistan

New Delhi: An eerie silence hangs heavy over Southeast Asia’s dense border forests. The trail that once welcomed casual travellers and cross-border traders has turned still. At one end, Cambodia tightens its boots. On the other, Thailand holds its breath. The decades-old tension between the two neighbours has taken a turn and now, the signs are pointing toward a potential military showdown.

Cambodia has made a move few expected in 2025. Prime Minister Hun Manet stood before a military training centre this week and made an announcement that sent waves across the region. He said from next year, all Cambodian civilians between the ages of 18 and 30 will be mandatorily drafted into military training for 18 months.

The decision is not new on paper. A law mandating this very draft had been passed back in 2006, but until now, it had only existed as ink. Now, it is real and happening.

This turn of events follows a violent incident that occurred on May 28, when a Cambodian soldier was killed in an exchange of gunfire near a disputed section of the Thailand-Cambodia border. The aftermath was immediate. The once-open passage between the two countries was sealed shut. And trust, already fragile, began to fracture further.

Cambodia did not stop at only closing its borders. It went to the International Court of Justice, hoping to draw global attention to what it claims are repeated violations.

Meanwhile, trade has taken a hit. Imports coming in from Thailand have been halted by Phnom Penh.

In Bangkok, the tension has started to rattle the political corridors. The Thai government suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra after a private conversation between her and Cambodia’s former strongman, Hun Sen, leaked into the public domain.

The contents of the conversation remain murky, but the political fallout has been swift and public.

The numbers paint a grim picture. Cambodia’s armed forces currently stand at an estimated 200,000 troops, according to CIA World Factbook figures. Thailand’s force is bigger, at over 350,000 troops. But sheer numbers do not always tell the whole story. Cambodia’s leadership now wants more. Hun Manet has urged the nation to boost its military budget, signalling that the government sees the standoff as more than just a passing crisis.

The military buildup also has another shadow, China. Beijing has established a large naval base inside Cambodia, adding to its growing military presence in the region. Chinese weapons have also found their way into Cambodian arsenals. With China standing close, the stakes grow higher.

In his speech, Hun Manet framed the present situation as a turning point. A moment for his country’s forces to reassess, reorganize and prepare. The mood in Cambodia is shifting. The government is laying foundations for long-term militarisation.

The calls for restraint still echo, but action on the ground suggests otherwise. Young men across Cambodia now await call-up orders. Families prepare for months of absence. On the border, the soil grows more tense with every sunrise.

No one has spoken of war openly. But no one is ruling it out either.