New Delhi: Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia surged early Sunday as Cambodian troops opened fire on Thai forces near the Ta Kwai temple in Thailand’s Surin province, despite both countries publicly signaling a ceasefire agreement. This outbreak of violence occurred just hours after US President Donald Trump claimed to have negotiated a peace deal through phone diplomacy.

According to local media outlet Khaosod, Cambodian troops fired upon Thai soldiers near the Ta Kwai temple in Surin province early Sunday morning.

Thailand’s foreign ministry announced late Saturday that it had agreed “in principle” to a ceasefire with Cambodia and expressed willingness to engage in bilateral talks. However, the border skirmish on Sunday casts doubt on the enforcement of this agreement and has revived concerns of an extended conflict.

The human toll from the clashes continues to rise. Cambodian officials confirmed 12 new fatalities on Saturday, bringing their total to 13. Meanwhile, Thailand’s military reported the death of another soldier, raising its death toll to 20, with most casualties being civilians.

The violence has also caused massive displacement. Cambodia’s Information Minister Neth Pheaktra reported that over 10,865 Cambodian families, approximately 37,635 individuals, have fled from three border provinces. Thai authorities have confirmed that more than 131,000 civilians have been relocated from villages near the contested border.

President Donald Trump, known for his unconventional diplomatic style, intervened in the conflict late Saturday. On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump claimed to have spoken with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and was preparing to call Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

“Just spoke to the Prime Minister of Cambodia relative to stopping the War with Thailand... We do not want to make any [trade] deal with either Country if they are fighting, and I have told them so!” Trump posted.

He further likened the situation to his claimed role in the India-Pakistan conflict during Operation Sindoor, stating, “Many people are being killed in this War, but it very much reminds me of the Conflict between Pakistan and India, which was brought to a successful halt.”

Thailand’s foreign ministry later confirmed the call with Trump and reiterated its commitment to a diplomatic resolution. Phumtham reportedly asked Trump to convey to Cambodia that Thailand was ready for immediate bilateral talks to implement ceasefire measures.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres expressed serious concern over the escalating violence, urging both sides to “immediately agree to a ceasefire” and offering UN support to facilitate dialogue.

“I am deeply concerned about the recent armed clashes... I remain available to assist in efforts towards a peaceful resolution of the dispute,” Guterres wrote on X.

The clashes stem from long-standing territorial disputes over historic temple sites along the Thai-Cambodian border. The region, characterized by remote jungle and farmland, has become a flashpoint for nationalist rhetoric and military confrontations.

Both countries have engaged in heavy artillery and rocket fire since the conflict reignited. Thailand initially denied using cluster munitions but later admitted they “may be employed when necessary.” Human Rights Watch condemned the use of such weapons in civilian areas, warning of potential long-term harm.

Neither Cambodia nor Thailand is a signatory to the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions. Both were previously criticized for deploying these weapons during the 2011 border clashes that resulted in 20 deaths.