Camel lip fillers and botox gone wrong: 20 Camels disqualified from Oman beauty contest; Animal abuse cited

Oman camel beauty contest: In an unusual incident at a camel beauty competition in Oman, around 20 camels were disqualified after officials discovered they had undergone cosmetic procedures such as Botox injections, lip fillers, and other artificial enhancements. The incident took place during the 2026 Camel Beauty Show Festival in Al Musannah, a well-known cultural event celebrating the region’s camel-breeding traditions.

This incident has sparked global attention and debate about the use of cosmetic treatments on animals for competitions.

Why were camels disqualified?

The camels were removed from the contest after veterinary inspectors found that their appearance had been artificially enhanced. Investigators discovered Botox injections in facial muscles, hyaluronic acid lip fillers, silicone reshaping, and even hormone treatments that made the animals look more muscular and attractive.

These procedures are strictly banned under the rules of camel beauty competitions. Officials said such alterations give animals an unfair advantage and violate the principles of natural beauty in the contest.

Judges reportedly became suspicious when some camels appeared to have unusually plump lips, perfectly shaped humps, and exaggerated facial features. Veterinary examinations later confirmed the cosmetic treatments, which led to immediate disqualification.

Organisers also warned camel owners that anyone caught tampering with their animals could face penalties or bans from future competitions.

What is camel beauty festival?

Camel beauty festivals are traditional events in several Gulf countries, including Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. These festivals celebrate the cultural and historical importance of camels in desert societies.

During the competitions, camels are judged based on their physical features. Judges look at traits such as the size of the head, length of the neck, shape of the lips, height of the hump, and overall elegance. Camels with large eyes, long eyelashes, and well-shaped humps are usually considered the most beautiful.

The events are not just about beauty contests. They also include camel races, cultural performances, auctions, and breeding showcases. Winning camels can become extremely valuable and may be sold for huge amounts of money.

Controversy over cosmetic treatments

The use of cosmetic procedures on camels has fueled controversy for several years. Animal welfare experts warn that injections and artificial modifications can cause pain, infections, and other health problems for the animals.

Festival organisers said that stricter inspections will be carried out at future events to prevent cheating and protect the welfare of the camels while preserving the integrity of the traditional competition.