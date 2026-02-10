Camels with passports? Yes, Saudi Arabia is making it official – here’s why

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has announced that it will issue passports to millions of camels in the country. The decision, officials explained, aims at improving the management and care of these valuable animals. They said it will help enhance the benefits of camel husbandry and create a reliable database for identifying animals and tracking their owners.

The kingdom’s ministry of environment, water and agriculture unveiled the proposed document through a video on social media. It is a green passport embossed with the national coat of arms and a golden camel seal.

In 2024, the government estimated that Saudi Arabia was home to roughly 2.2 million camels. These animals contribute over 2 billion riyals annually to the national economy. There are around 35 million camels across the globe, with about 17 million in Arab countries. Among these, Somalia leads in numbers, followed by Sudan, Mauritania, Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

Camels have long been a national symbol in Saudi Arabia, forming the centerpiece of beauty contests and shows that award the finest animals. National celebrations and exhibitions also traditionally feature camels. It shows their cultural and historical importance across the Arabian Peninsula.

Historically, camels have been indispensable for travel and survival in the region. Early 20th-century photographs show that the animals were the primary means of transport to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina. Pilgrims from Afghanistan, Central Asia, South Asia and even the Far East relied on camel caravans to reach these cities after long desert journeys.

Centuries-old traditions in the Gulf have used camels to cross arid landscapes. Archaeological studies suggest that petroglyphs of camels in Saudi Arabia may be among the oldest depictions of animals in the world.

Initial excavations in 2018 indicated these engravings were around 2,000 years old, though further research later suggested they could be 7,000-8,000 years old.

Establishing the precise age of these carvings has been challenging because, unlike cave paintings, they lack organic material. Such rock art is rare and provides insights into the region’s prehistoric economy and early domestication practices.

These ancient monuments predate even some of the world’s oldest known constructions, with some estimated to be older than Egypt’s Giza pyramids. The carvings likely originated in areas that were once greener, with lakes and grasslands, unlike today’s desert landscape.

Scholars believe the carvings may have served as meeting points for nomadic tribes. Historians say that camels have been integral to life in the Arabian Peninsula for centuries, providing survival in harsh desert conditions. They have influenced the economy, culture and daily life and were even referenced by pre-Islamic poets.

Camels also held significance in early Islamic history, with Prophet Muhammad possessing a camel named Qaswa. Although modern transportation has reduced their role in travel and cargo, camels continue to hold cultural and historical importance among leaders and citizens.

The founder of modern Saudi Arabia, King Abdul Aziz, maintained herds of camels, including prized animals. Present-day leaders, including King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, continue to value camels, with prized animals such as Al-Sharaf forming part of their private collections.

Often called the “ships of the desert”, the animal can carry loads of up to 400 kilograms. Before mechanised transport, trade caravans relied on camels for long journeys across the region, and merchants known as Uklaat traded it to countries as far as India, Turkey, Morocco and Nigeria. Camels were also used in oil extraction and refining until recent decades.

The animal is classified by color, ranging from brown to reddish hues, and regions are known for specific traits. Camels from Oman and Sudan are recognised for their speed, while Saudi coastal camels are prized for their milk. Modern Saudi Arabia continues to invest heavily in technology and industry, but it also emphasises preserving the historical and cultural significance of camels.

Companies such as Sawani are investing in camel milk and powder production, exporting products to 25 countries and even producing ice cream from its milk. The brand Abeel produces clothing, hand-made bags and shoes from camel wool and hide, which is considered one of the strongest and most durable leathers after crocodile skin.

Under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, camel-based industries are expected to become a major source of income along with the oil sector. Beyond economic benefits, the animal is a symbol of history, religious tradition and cultural pride, providing both profit and a sense of identity for Saudi citizens.