Can A Country Survive Without America? These Nations Already Already Do Without U.S. Ties

New Delhi: The global order has long revolved around the United States. Its economic weight, military power and diplomatic reach have shaped how countries operate. But a handful of nations have taken a different path. They have either walked away from Washington or never entered the room. And despite years of pressure, sanctions and isolation, they continue to function.

Among them, Iran stands out.

For decades, Tehran has maintained one of the most antagonistic relationships with Washington. The rift deepened after the Islamic Revolution of 1979, which led to sweeping sanctions that strangled its economy. But Iran did not collapse. Instead, it shifted its focus inward, developed its oil and gas sector and invested in domestic industries. It strengthened ties with countries like Russia, China and Turkey to keep its economy running.

In 2024, U.S. President Donald Trump intensified tariff threats against several countries. India found itself on Washington’s radar. He accused New Delhi of buying large quantities of crude oil from Russia and selling it in global markets at a profit.

He announced a 25% tariff on Indian trade and lashed out on Truth Social, claiming New Delhi had no concern for the war in Ukraine.

India issued a strong rebuttal.

Responding to the threat, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) made it clear that India would act in its national interest.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal explained that India had to turn to Russian oil because European suppliers had redirected their energy exports in the aftermath of the Ukraine conflict. At that time, Washington had supported India’s decision.

“This is not a matter of choice. It was a response to the global market’s limitations,” he said and pointed out the irony that countries that continue to criticise India are themselves engaged in trade with Russia, even when they face no strategic compulsion to do so.

This debate has brought up a question: can a nation survive without engaging with the United States? Are there countries that have built an economic and political existence independent of American support?

There are.

Iran, Cuba, North Korea and Venezuela have managed to chart out such paths. Their experiences are far from smooth. Each of them has faced significant hardships. Still, they have not collapsed under pressure. Instead, they have sought out new alliances, developed local industries and found ways to adapt.

After decades of sanctions, Iran signed a 25-year strategic agreement with China. The deal covers Chinese investments in Iran and steady oil purchases. Tehran also expanded military and economic ties with Moscow. Its domestic defence and technology sectors have grown despite external isolation. Its missile and drone programmes are homegrown. The country’s education and healthcare systems, while strained, continue to function.

Cuba has followed its own model. Since the 1960s, it has faced stringent U.S. sanctions. After embracing communism under Fidel Castro, the country was cut off from American trade. But it built a healthcare system that earned global praise. Cuban doctors and vaccines have been exported to countries across Latin America and Africa.

Its tourism and biotechnology have brought in revenue. Partnerships with Russia, Venezuela and other regional allies have helped it remain afloat.

North Korea offers a different case. There are no direct economic ties between Pyongyang and Washington. The two countries remain adversaries.

Under Kim Jong Un, North Korea has prioritised its nuclear weapons programme and missile development. It has relied heavily on China for energy, food and essential supplies. Russia has also provided limited support. Despite economic difficulties, North Korea has continued to function under its rigid political system.

Venezuela, too, has faced American sanctions, especially targetting its oil exports. But Caracas responded by strengthening its ties with Iran, China and Russia. It used its vast oil reserves as leverage, exchanging energy for investment and support.

Each of these countries has followed a different model. Some turned to authoritarianism, while others leaned on regional alliances. But all have demonstrated that an economic existence without the United States, while difficult, is not impossible.

These examples do not suggest that global engagement with Washington lacks value. The United States remains the world’s largest economy and a central force in international diplomacy. But these nations show that with the right strategies, strong internal planning and alternative partnerships, survival outside the American orbit is not only possible, but it is already happening.