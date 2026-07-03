/Can China’s new Ethnic Unity Law reach critics living overseas? Case of Tibetan supporter adds to fears

China Ethnic Unity Law: When 23-year-old Zhang Yadi, also known as Tara, left China to study abroad, she appeared to have a bright future ahead at some of Europe's leading universities. Today, according to reports, she is lodged in a detention in China. Her case has become a test of how far Beijing can go in dealing with criticism voiced outside its borders.
Before her detention, she had posted birthday wishes for the Dalai Lama on X and helped edit an online Chinese-language platform during her studies in France that supported Tibetan rights. Many activists believe those activities may have led to her arrest after she returned to China last July.
She is detained in Shangri-La in Yunnan province and faces accusations of "inciting others to split the country and undermine national unity”. Beijing regards the Dalai Lama, who lives in exile, as a separatist. China has controlled Tibet since 1950 and considers it an inseparable part of the country.
Her detention comes as China rolls out a new law that critics say could be used against people living outside the country.
China's Ethnic Unity Law came into force on July 1. The government says its purpose is to strengthen unity among the country's 56 officially recognised ethnic groups and build a shared national identity.
The law comes as Beijing continues its efforts to improve its international image. The country has welcomed foreign leaders, eased visa rules and launched campaigns to attract tourists from dozens of countries, including many in Europe. Influencers have been roped in to share travel videos and photos from places such as Tibet and Xinjiang to show the country's scenery and culture to audiences around the world.
At the same time, rights groups and researchers argue that the new legislation may increase pressure on critics abroad, especially those who speak about minority rights in Tibet, Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia.
European lawmakers have expressed apprehensions. Some members of the European Parliament have suggested that extradition agreements with China should be reviewed if the law is used against European citizens or residents.
China has previously faced accusations of intimidating dissidents living overseas, including Uyghur activists, exiled critics and Hong Kong democracy supporters. Beijing rejects such claims.
Most criticism of the law relates to Article 63. The provision says action can be taken against organisations or individuals who, in China's view, damage ethnic unity or encourage division, including activities outside the country's borders.
Critics argue that the wording is broad enough to include people who peacefully advocate for minority rights while living abroad.
Sara Brooks, deputy regional director at Amnesty International, said, "Rather than protecting diversity and equality, this law demands conformity in thought and behaviour."
She added that people speaking peacefully about minority rights anywhere in the world could potentially be accused of weakening ethnic unity.
Brooks also said the law gives legal backing to policies that have affected Uyghurs, Tibetans and other minority communities.
Legal experts say that enforcing such measures in foreign countries would be difficult. Still, many believe the law could discourage people from openly speaking, especially if their relatives continue to live in China.
Several activists have said that family members back home have faced harassment over the past year. Many also fear that returning to China could become far more complicated in the future.
The Ethnic Unity Law follows China's policy of ‘Sinicisation’, which picked up pace in the late 2000s and increased under President Xi Jinping.
The approach aims to integrate minority groups into the culture of the Han majority, which makes up more than 90 percent of China's 1.4 billion people.
Xi has repeatedly called for stronger unity among ethnic communities, saying they should live together "like the seeds of a pomegranate”.
The new law supports policies in education, housing and community development that promote a shared national identity. One major change requires Mandarin education from early schooling through high school.
Previously, Tibetan, Uyghur and Mongolian students had greater access to education in their native languages. The government argues that learning Mandarin creates better job opportunities and helps young people participate more fully in national life.
Critics see the issue differently. They argue that these changes weaken local cultures and languages that have been passed down for generations.
Human rights groups have long criticised policies in Tibet and Xinjiang. The United Nations has accused China of serious rights violations in Xinjiang, where Beijing says facilities described by critics as detention camps are vocational and re-education centres.
In Inner Mongolia, protests broke out in 2020 after plans were introduced to expand Mandarin-language teaching in schools. Many parents kept their children at home, arguing that their language and identity were under threat.
The new legislation also allows legal action against parents or guardians if authorities believe they are teaching ideas considered harmful to ethnic harmony.
Chinese officials reject claims that the legislation creates a form of long-arm jurisdiction.
At a recent press conference, Deputy Justice Minister Hu Weili criticised foreign media coverage, saying it misrepresented the law.
He described it as "legal, necessary and practical" and argued that protecting national unity, territorial integrity and social stability is a sovereign right recognised under international law.
Rights organisations are unconvinced.
Earlier this year, PEN America and the Southern Mongolian Human Rights Information Center released a report alleging that Mongolian-language content is being systematically removed from Chinese online platforms. The report claimed that social media groups, accounts and digital communities have been targeted.
Erica Nguyen, senior manager at PEN America's PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write Center and co-author of the report Save Our Mother Tongue, said, "The Chinese government is openly using cultural institutions, technology and media to impose an official version of Mongolian culture."
She argued that Article 63 should serve as a warning for other countries and called for stronger protection for Tibetan, Uyghur and Mongolian writers, journalists, artists and activists living in exile.
For many people following Tara's case, the bigger concern goes beyond one law or one arrest. It is the belief that opinions expressed abroad may still have consequences back home, especially for those whose families continue to live in the country.
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