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Can China’s new Ethnic Unity Law reach critics living overseas? Case of Tibetan supporter adds to fears

Rights groups say the law could shrink the space for minority languages in schools, public institutions and online platforms. They are also calling on other countries to support exiled writers, artists and activists from these communities.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 08:44 AM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 08:44 AM IST
Can China’s new Ethnic Unity Law reach critics living overseas? Case of Tibetan supporter adds to fears
Image Credit: Protest against the law. (Photo: X)

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Zee Media Bureau

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