/Can Israel really stand alone without US backing? Vance's warning raises question

A pointed warning from US Vice-President JD Vance has reignited a long-simmering question in Jerusalem and beyond --- just how reliant is Israel on American military backing, and could it cope if that support were ever scaled back? Vance's message to the Israeli Cabinet was characteristically direct --- don't turn on your closest ally, he cautioned, pointing out that the bulk of the weaponry shielding Israel was built and funded in the United States. His comments followed friction after Israeli officials insisted on their right to act independently in the wake of a US-brokered understanding with Iran.