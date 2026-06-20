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Can Israel really stand alone without US backing? Vance's warning raises question

The strain between the two nations traces back to a 14-point interim agreement Washington signed with Tehran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quick to declare that the pact carries no weight for Israel.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 10:29 AM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 10:29 AM IST
Can Israel really stand alone without US backing? Vance's warning raises question
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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