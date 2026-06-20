/Can Israel really stand alone without US backing? Vance's warning raises question

A pointed warning from US Vice-President JD Vance has reignited a long-simmering question in Jerusalem and beyond --- just how reliant is Israel on American military backing, and could it cope if that support were ever scaled back? Vance's message to the Israeli Cabinet was characteristically direct --- don't turn on your closest ally, he cautioned, pointing out that the bulk of the weaponry shielding Israel was built and funded in the United States. His comments followed friction after Israeli officials insisted on their right to act independently in the wake of a US-brokered understanding with Iran.
The strain between the two nations traces back to a 14-point interim agreement Washington signed with Tehran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quick to declare that the pact carries no weight for Israel. At the same time, Defence Minister Israel Katz ordered the military to draw up plans for striking Iranian nuclear sites unilaterally if the need arose.
Despite the bravado, the underlying reality is one of deep interdependence rather than full sovereignty in defence matters.
Since its founding in 1948, Israel has received well over $130 billion in US military assistance, with Washington contributing roughly $3.8 billion a year since 2019 through the Foreign Military Financing programme, by far the largest allocation given to any country under that scheme. Notably, Israel is obligated to spend the majority of that funding on American-made hardware, meaning the money largely cycles back into US factories and jobs rather than leaving the American economy altogether.
Additional emergency funding worth around $21.7 billion flowed to Israel between late 2023 and late 2025, according to research from Brown University. This figure doesn't even account for the costs of the more recent conflict with Iran and operations in Lebanon.
Israel's air power, often ranked among the finest in the world, is essentially an extension of American manufacturing. Its full combat fleet, F-15s, F-16s and F-35s, along with its Apache gunships, Black Hawks and aerial refuelling tankers, all originate in the US. Even basic upkeep depends on American suppliers for spare parts, engines and radar components.
Munitions tell a similar story. Precision-guidance kits, bunker-busting bombs and the small diameter bombs used in recent operations are largely American-supplied. When Israel sought to hit Iran's deeply buried nuclear facilities, it lacked the heavy-penetration ordnance needed and had to lean on the US for support.
Even Israel's celebrated Iron Dome defence shield, though designed domestically, is built in partnership with US firm RTX, with Washington pouring billions of dollars into the programme beyond standard aid packages. Key interceptor components are either American-made or manufactured on US soil, and during periods of intense bombardment, American Patriot and THAAD batteries have been redeployed to bolster Israeli defences directly.
The one area where Israel stands genuinely self-sufficient is its strategic deterrent, the homegrown Jericho-III missile system, alongside German-built submarines that provide a sea-based nuclear capability. Even its domestically designed Merkava tanks, however, rely on American-made engines funded through US assistance.
Experts broadly agree that a sudden withdrawal of American support would hit Israel hard. Without continued access to spare parts, much of its air force would struggle to remain operational, and its stockpiles of munitions would be exhausted relatively quickly in a drawn-out conflict, given limited reserve capacity.
Former Israeli National Security Council deputy Chuck Freilich put it plainly --- dependence runs through every layer of the military, not just munitions. Producing more bombs domestically means little if the aircraft needed to deliver them must still come from America.
Cost is another barrier. Freilich pointed to Israel's failed attempt in the 1980s to build its own fighter jet, a project that consumed roughly a fifth of national GDP before being scrapped. Former IDF deputy chief Uzi Dayan echoed the sentiment, noting that Israel's small economy simply can't justify developing high-end military hardware independently. A study by Israel's Institute for National Security Studies concluded that talk of full military self-sufficiency is, in practical terms, wishful thinking.
This dependency doesn't only shape Israel's own capabilities; it also affects countries that buy Israeli weapons. India learned this firsthand nearly twenty years ago when its purchase of the Green Pine radar and Phalcon airborne early-warning system, though branded as Israeli technology, required US sign-off because the systems had been jointly developed with American firms.
Whatever assertions of independence come out of Jerusalem, the practical reality is unchanged: Israel's ability to defend itself and project military power remains tightly bound to Washington. The relationship may be strained at times, but both sides have strong incentives to keep it intact, and for now, a full break looks far more like rhetoric than reality.
(With agencies' inputs)
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