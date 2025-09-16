Can NATO, EU Slap Tariffs On India, China As Trump Wants To Pressure Russia?

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has demanded that NATO and EU member states impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on China and India. The goal, he said, is to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump, who pledged to resolve the conflict “on day one” of his presidency, raised the proposal during a meeting with European Union officials last Tuesday. The measure is seen as a way to accelerate negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.

The Financial Times first reported Trump’s request. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had said Washington was preparing tighter economic restrictions on Russia but sought stronger European support.

Trump posted a letter on Truth Social on September 13. He wrote that he was “ready to do major sanctions on Russia” once NATO had “agreed … to do the same thing”. He added that steep tariffs on China would weaken Beijing’s “control” over Russia.

Why Trump Wants Tariffs On China, India

China and India continue to import Russian oil, keeping the Russian economy afloat.

China bought 109 million tonnes of Russian crude last year. That represents roughly 20 percent of its total energy imports, according to Chinese customs data.

India imported 88 million tonnes of Russian oil in 2024, roughly 35 percent of its imports.

Trump previously imposed a 25 percent tariff on India for buying Russian crude. He has not done the same for China due to a fragile trade truce.

On Saturday, Trump urged NATO to impose 50-100 percent tariffs on China. He said halting Russian energy purchases, combined with heavy tariffs, would be of “great help” in ending the conflict.

Europe’s dependence on Russian energy has fallen. EU imports of Russian natural gas were 45 percent before the war. They are expected to fall to 13 percent in 2025. Trump insists Europe must do more.

Rising NATO-Russia Tensions

Russian drones recently crossed NATO borders. Over a dozen entered Polish airspace last Wednesday. One drone entered Romanian airspace on Saturday. Poland called the incursion deliberate. Moscow said it had “no plans to target” Poland. Romania scrambled jets and denounced “irresponsible actions”.

France and Germany have joined a NATO mission to strengthen the eastern flank. Military assets are moving eastward.

In a Fox News interview, Trump said his patience with Putin is running out. He criticised Russia’s escalating attacks on Ukraine, including its largest air raid earlier this month.

He said additional sanctions on Russian banks and energy products are under consideration. “We are going to have to come down very, very strong,” he said.

Trump’s call for allied tariffs comes while his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) is challenged. A US trade court ruled in May that his tariffs “exceed any authority granted to the president”. An appeals court upheld the decision in August. The case goes to the Supreme Court in November.

Can EU Impose Tariffs On China, India?

EU-China trade reached roughly 732 billion euros ($860 billion) in 2024. The EU ran a goods trade deficit of 305.8 billion euros ($359 billion) with China. Beijing remains the EU’s largest import partner after the United States.

US-EU trade totaled 1.68 trillion euros ($1.98 trillion) in 2024. The EU had a goods surplus of 198 billion euros ($233 billion).

It imports from China include 40 percent consumer electronics, heavy manufacturing equipment and clothing. It imports from India are smaller.

In 2024, the EU ran a goods trade deficit of 22.5 billion euros ($26 billion) with India.

Sudden tariffs of 50-100 percent could disrupt supply chains, raise production costs and increase consumer prices in the EU. That makes unilateral measures unlikely.

Some EU states support targeted actions against China. G7 finance ministers on September 12 discussed additional sanctions on Russia and possible tariffs on countries “enabling” the war.

Turkey, a NATO member, is the third-largest buyer of Russian oil, after China and India. Hungary and Slovakia also purchase Russian oil.

What’s Next?

China reacted within hours of Trump’s announcement. Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China does not participate in wars. “War cannot solve problems and sanctions only complicate them,” he said.

US Treasury Secretary Bessent will meet China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng in Madrid on Monday. The goal is to de-escalate trade tensions between the two largest economies.

Trump plans to speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming weeks. He expects a “successful conclusion” to trade talks. Modi echoed optimism, calling the US “close friends and natural partners”.

“Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump,” PM Modi said.