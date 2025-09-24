'Can Play A Very Important Role': Italian PM Meloni On India's Role In Ending Global Conflicts
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday said that India can play a “very important role” in resolving ongoing global conflicts, highlighting the country’s diplomatic influence.
#WATCH | New York: "I think it can play a very important role," says Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on being asked about India's role in the ongoing wars pic.twitter.com/rxIwTx4QJ5 — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2025
