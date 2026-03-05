Can US-Israel cripple Iran’s missile arsenal; will China or Russia step in?

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has declared that the central objective of the ongoing strikes on Iran is the complete destruction of its ballistic missile network. Defence analysts believe the mission carries enormous complexity. Iran possesses a vast missile stockpile. It operates multiple production centres. Many of these facilities are located deep underground.

Joint air operations began on February 28. The bombing campaign is targeting suspected missile and drone storage depots and manufacturing hubs, but Tehran continues to launch strikes. This persistence has raised concerns within American and Israeli defence circles.

Underground web and stealth strikes

According to US Central Command, Iran has built what officials describe as highly secure underground facilities to shield its missile programme. B-2 stealth bombers recently dropped heavy bunker-busting munitions on some of these sites.

Senior military leadership acknowledged that many of the installations lie at considerable depth; and therefore, air power alone may not guarantee total destruction.

Iran has also relied on a dispersal strategy. Missiles are broken into smaller components, and the parts are moved through covert channels. These components reach allied groups across the region, including Yemen’s Houthi movement. The weapons are reassembled at their destination. This approach complicates efforts to dismantle the network from the air.

Defence specialists say that a full assessment of damage may require ground-level verification by special forces units. Air surveillance can identify structures. It cannot always confirm complete neutralisation.

Range and reach of Iran’s arsenal

A 2019 assessment by the US Defense Intelligence Agency outlined the scale of Iran’s missile capability. The report listed short-range systems capable of striking targets up to 190 miles away. It detailed short-range missiles reaching 620 miles and described medium-range systems with a reach of roughly 1,240 miles.

The Shahab-3 missile can travel close to 1,200 miles. There are concerns in Washington about the potential development of intercontinental ballistic missiles. Intelligence estimates indicate that such capability is years away.

Military history offers caution. During Operation Desert Storm in 1991, the United States attempted to track and destroy Iraq’s Scud missile launchers. The campaign achieved limited results despite advanced technology and sustained aerial operations.

Strikes to continue

Israel has claimed that nearly 200 Iranian launchers have been destroyed. Missile fire from Iranian territory has not ceased.

The US secretary of state has indicated that operations will continue until military objectives are achieved. The statement shows a determination to press forward with the campaign.

The coming days may reveal whether air power can achieve the stated goal. The durability of Iran’s missile infrastructure and the possibility of wider regional involvement are among few questions hanging over the conflict.