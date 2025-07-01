‘Can We Buy BrahMos?’: Pakistani General Gets A Stinging Clapback From Missile Maker

New Delhi: At an international arms expo in Dubai, a high-ranking Pakistan Army officer walked up to one of India’s missile scientists. “Would India ever sell the BrahMos missile to Pakistan?” he asked.

Dr. Apathukatha Sivathanu Pillai, the man behind the indigenous missile, did not blink. Equal parts wit and warning, his response cut straight through: “For Pakistan, it would be free of cost.”

The hall went quiet. The message was clear.

This was not just a casual exchange. It unfolded against the backdrop of heightened tensions between the two countries. India had recently launched Operation Sindoor in response to the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The operation hit terror camps deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Following Pakistan’s retaliatory strikes with missiles and drones, New Delhi responded back and successfully targeted Rawalpindi, Chakwal and Rahim Yar Khan. Skardu, Bholari and Jacobabad airbases took major hits. Even radar installations in Sialkot and Pasrur did not escape the precision strikes.

At the heart of India’s modern strike capability is BrahMos – a missile born of an Indo-Russian partnership but matured with Indian innovation. It carries weight. In reputation. In capability. And in message.

The missile is no ordinary weapon. A two-stage system. The first stage fires a solid propellant booster, pushing the missile to supersonic speeds. Then it separates. The second stage, powered by a liquid-fueled ramjet, takes over and propels it to speeds nearing Mach 3. Designed with stealth features and advanced guidance, BrahMos travels with speed, silence and deadly accuracy.

Named after the Brahmaputra and Moskva rivers, this missile is more than just a technological achievement. It is a statement.

Today, India continues to work on making the BrahMos more indigenous. From private firms to state labs, the focus remains on tightening control, improving systems and pushing the limits. All while keeping the deterrent razor-sharp.

So when Pakistan asked if it could buy one, the reply was not only sharp but calculated as well. Some things are never for sale, especially when the buyer is the target.