/Canada accepts Khalistani role in 1985 Kanishka Bombing after 41 years, signalling shift in stance

Canada has, for the first time in 41 years, explicitly acknowledged that the 1985 Air India Flight 182 (Kanishka) bombing was carried out by Khalistani extremists based in Canada, marking a significant shift in its official position on Khalistani terrorism. The attack, which remains the deadliest act of terrorism in Canadian history, claimed 329 lives, including 268 Canadians, 27 British citizens, and 24 Indians.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of Canada's changing approach towards Khalistani extremism, examining why Ottawa took over four decades to officially recognise the role of Khalistani terrorists in the Kanishka bombing and what this policy shift could mean for India-Canada relations and extremist networks operating in Canada.
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The change became evident on the 41st anniversary of the tragedy when the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) issued a statement stating that "a bomb planted by Khalistani extremists based in Canada" destroyed Air India Flight 182 on June 23, 1985. The statement described the attack as the deadliest terrorist incident in Canadian history and a defining chapter in the country's national security.
The acknowledgement is significant because, for decades, Canada had largely referred to the involvement of Khalistani extremists with caution, while India consistently maintained that the attack was orchestrated by Khalistani terrorists operating from Canadian soil. Canada has also begun acknowledging the shortcomings of its own intelligence and security apparatus in preventing the attack, whereas India has long argued that timely action based on intelligence warnings could have averted the tragedy.
Canada's position on Khalistani activities has also evolved. While such activities were previously viewed largely through the lens of freedom of expression or Sikh rights, Canadian authorities now describe violent Khalistani extremism as a national security concern. CSIS has stated in its 2025 report that Khalistani extremist networks in Canada engage in fundraising, radicalisation, and support for violent activities.
Recent incidents, including clashes outside Hindu temples in Brampton and Surrey, attacks on pro-India events, violent demonstrations outside Indian diplomatic missions, disruption of programmes featuring Indian artists, and heightened security during Indian cultural celebrations, have contributed to growing concerns over public safety and social harmony in Canada.
The shift also coincides with a change in political leadership. While former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced criticism over his handling of India-Canada ties and alleged vote-bank politics, Prime Minister Mark Carney has sought to strengthen bilateral relations through greater economic and strategic cooperation. Carney has also described the Kanishka bombing as the deadliest terrorist attack in Canadian history and reiterated Canada's commitment to combating all forms of violent extremism.
With India emerging as a key economic partner, Indo-Pacific ally, and an important collaborator in sectors such as critical minerals, uranium, artificial intelligence, and defence, Canada's tougher approach towards Khalistani extremist networks is also being viewed as part of a broader effort to reinforce strategic ties with New Delhi.
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