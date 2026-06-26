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Canada accepts Khalistani role in 1985 Kanishka Bombing after 41 years, signalling shift in stance

Canada has officially acknowledged for the first time in 41 years that Khalistani extremists based in Canada carried out the 1985 Air India Flight 182 (Kanishka) bombing, marking a major shift in its stance on Khalistani terrorism. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 11:30 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 11:30 PM IST
Canada accepts Khalistani role in 1985 Kanishka Bombing after 41 years, signalling shift in stance

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