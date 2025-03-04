Canada, Mexico Have 'No Room Left', Says Trump As US Tariffs Set To Take Effect Today

President Donald Trump has declared that Canada and Mexico have "no room left" to prevent US tariffs set to take effect on Tuesday, March 4.

When asked about the possibility of a deal during his 'investment announcement', Trump confirmed that "tariffs are all set and are going to effect" on March 4 as scheduled.

"No room left for Mexico or for Canada. No, the tariffs, you know, they're all set. They go into effect tomorrow," he said on Monday (local time).

In the first week of February, Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, along with an additional 10 per cent on Chinese goods. However, on February 4, he paused tariffs on Canada and Mexico for 30 days, citing new commitments from both countries to improve border security. This pause followed discussions between Trump and his counterparts from Mexico and Canada.

Trump also shared a post on Truth Social, saying, "To the Great Farmers of the United States: Get ready to start making a lot of agricultural product to be sold INSIDE of the United States. Tariffs will go on the external product on April 2nd. Have fun!"

(With ANI inputs)