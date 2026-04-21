Canada's Bill C-12: New immigration law triggers deportation risks for 30,000 migrants, including Indian students

The Canadian government implemented Bill C-12, one of the most extensive reforms of the immigration and asylum system in Canadian history. According to the government, Bill C-12 is an essential step toward restoring integrity and transparency to the Canadian immigration process. However, human rights groups, as well as legal professionals, are concerned that the new laws may result in the mass deportation of refugees and many Indian nationals.

The one-year asylum deadline

One of the most significant alterations introduced by Bill C-12 is the one-year application deadline for applying for refugee status. This means that all individuals who enter Canada are required to submit their requests for refugee status within 12 months of entering Canada.

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If an individual does not meet this one-year application deadline, their application will automatically be rejected. Based on this regulation, it is expected that many Indian students and work permit holders will be adversely impacted by this new regulation, as many of these individuals will apply for refugee status as a last resort when their applications for permanent residency have been denied. Bill C-12 eliminates this previous "emergency" rule.

Retroactive clause puts 19,000 applications at risk

The most controversial aspect of the new law is the inclusion of a retroactive provision. The Canadian government has stated that all applicants currently waiting for a decision on their request for refugee status will now have until the end of July 2012 to submit their applications.

According to parliamentary debates and government estimates, approximately 19,000 applications may be situated in danger due to this provision. Thousands of Indian asylum seekers delayed from receiving their asylum hearings for years may now face immediate risk of their cases being dismissed without benefit of full merit-based review and hence leading to possible deportation orders.

Mass cancellation of visas

The Canadian government will now have unprecedented power to cancel large numbers of visas and immigration documents for national interest reasons as passed by Bill C-12.

In the past, the government was required to conduct a separate hearing for every cancellation. Under Bill C-12, the government can cancel documents as they see fit without conducting a separate hearing. Although officials agree that this power will only be used in most dire situations to stop fraud, immigration lawyers find that the legislation is contrary to the fair and individual hearings principle.

Backlash for rights and rollbacks of human rights

Opposition from groups including Amnesty International Canada and multiple trade unions has been vocal in their opposition to the bill. Critics of the bill have called it a "severe rollback of refugee rights," alleging that it is a violation of international treaties.

Limited fair hearings: The expedited proceeding will likely result in many applicants being unable to adequately establish the dangers they are in due to the expedited process.

Increased data sharing: Bill C-12 will allow for increased data sharing from Canadian government databases.

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