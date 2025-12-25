Canada Curse? Indian-Origin Man Dies After 8-Hour Wait For Emergency Medical Care

In a tale that offers a sneak-peek into challenges people face in developed countries like Canada or the United States, a healthcare neglect led to loss of a life of an Indian-origin man. A 44-year-old Indian-origin man died in Canada after an extended wait for medical attention at a hospital in Edmonton, sparking renewed concerns over emergency room delays and healthcare capacity.

Prashant Sreekumar, an accountant and father of three, began experiencing intense chest pain while at work on December 22. He was taken by a client to the Grey Nuns Community Hospital in southeast Edmonton, where he was registered at triage and directed to wait in the emergency department, according to a report by Global News.

Despite describing severe and worsening pain, Sreekumar reportedly waited over eight hours without being admitted for full treatment. His family said he underwent an electrocardiogram (ECG), which did not initially indicate a major problem. He was given a Tylenol tablet for pain relief and asked to remain in the waiting area, even as his condition deteriorated.

Relatives stated that his blood pressure rose to dangerously high levels during the wait and that he repeatedly alerted hospital staff to his worsening symptoms. Nurses reportedly checked his vitals periodically, but no further intervention was provided. In a video later shared on social media, Sreekumar’s wife alleged that his blood pressure had reached 210, yet no additional treatment was administered.

When Sreekumar was eventually called into the treatment area after several hours, he collapsed almost immediately. Medical personnel attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead from a suspected cardiac arrest, his father Kumar Sreekumar said.

Sreekumar is survived by his wife and three children, aged 3, 10, and 14. A family friend described him as a well-regarded member of Edmonton’s Indian community and termed the incident a preventable tragedy.

Covenant Health, which operates Grey Nuns Community Hospital, confirmed the death and said the case is being reviewed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The organisation expressed condolences to the family but did not provide further details.

The incident has drawn widespread reaction online, with many Edmonton residents highlighting long emergency room wait times. Healthcare experts have pointed to seasonal pressures, staffing shortages, and high patient volumes as contributing factors.