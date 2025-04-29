Canada Election Results 2024: The US President Donald Trump's push against Canada propelled a wave of nationalism in the country helpong the Liberal Party led by Prime Minister Mark Carney to the victory in the Canada's national elections. Though short of majority, Carney is set to retain PM's chair and form a minority government. Of the 343 seats, a party is required to win 172 seats to gain majority.

According to the latest projections by CTV, the Liberal Party has secured 145 seats and is leading in 20 more. The Conservative Party, led by Pierre Poilievre, has won 134 seats and is ahead in 13 additional ridings. The Bloc Québécois, under Yves-François Blanchet, has captured 22 seats and is leading in one more. Jagmeet Singh’s NDP has claimed four seats and is leading in three others, while the Green Party has won a single seat.

The opposition Conservative Party is running close second behind the Liberals. In the backlash, many Canadians switched allegiance to the Liberal Party, which they believe is better placed to stand up to Trump than the Conservative Party led by Pierre Poilievre, whose ideology mirrored the US President's in many ways.

A newcomer to electoral politics, Carney is a technocrat who had been the governor of the central banks of Britain and Canada during trying times for them economically. He won the Nepean constituency in Ontario with 62.8 per cent of the votes.

Mark Carney became Prime Minister following the resignation of Justin Trudeau, who opted out of the race due to growing unpopularity over his policy and decisions.