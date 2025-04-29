Canada Election Results 2025: Pro-Khalistani Leader Jagmeet Singh, Who Demanded Ban On RSS, Fails Miserably Losing 'National Party' Status

The Canada Election Results 2025 are nearing completion with the Liberal Party's Mark Carney all set to retain power after unexpected performance. While the Liberal Party managed to retain power amid a threat from US President Donald Trump, its ally New Democrats Party (NDP) led by Sikh leader Jagmeet Singh failed miserably in the polls. Singh has been a vocal supporter of the pro-Khalistan movement and its supporters and has often faced criticism for his anti-India rhetoric. He even demanded a ban on the Rashtriya Swaymsevak Sangh (RSS).

Singh's National Democratic Party (NDP), which won 24 seats in the previous elections, has now failed to bag even 12 seats, mandatory for retaining the national party status. The NDP contested 343 parliamentary seats and won just eight, thus losing the national party status. Singh has reportedly offered to quit as the Leader of Canada's New Democratic Party. Reacting to social media following his party's poor peformance, Jagmeet Singh said, "It's been the honour of my life to lead the NDP, and to represent the people of Burnaby Central. Congratulations to Prime Minister Carney, and to all the other leaders on a hard-fought campaign. I know this night is disappointing for New Democrats....I am disappointed that we could not win more seats. But I am not disappointed in our movement. I am hopeful for our Party. I KNOW that we will always choose hope over fear."

It's been the honour of my life to lead the NDP, and to represent the people of Burnaby Central.



Congratulations to Prime Minister Carney, and to all the other leaders on a hard-fought campaign.



I know this night is disappointing for New Democrats. — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) April 29, 2025

Notably, Singh had supported former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Both Trudeau and Singh are known for supporting pro-Khalistani elements and extremists.

Jagmeet Singh’s criticism of India has led to diplomatic friction, resulting in visa denials from India in both 2013 and 2018. He is reportedly the first legislator from a Western country to be prohibited from entering India for political reasons.

This move is being viewed as a setback for Khalistan supporters in Canada, as Singh, the leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP), is widely regarded as a sympathiser of the Khalistani cause.

According to multiple reports, Singh belongs to Canada’s Sikh community, which, although making up only about two per cent of the country's population, wields considerable influence in Canadian politics.

Tensions between India and Canada had already been escalating following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegation in September 2023 that India was involved in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Canada.